The Lighthouse lands global television rights to Juno Dawson's YA trilogy

The Lighthouse, the UK independent co-production launched by former BBC Studios scripted bosses Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts which is backed by Sky Studios, has secured global television rights to Juno's YA book trilogy. Dawson Clean meat market and Wonderland.

Clean, about a teenage girl's battle with heroin addiction and the rehabilitation period, was shortlisted for the 2019 YA Book Award, while Meat marketSet in the fashion world, it is shortlisted for the 2020 edition. Wonderland, the third book in the trilogy and about a girl who receives a mysterious invitation to a high-level party, will be published on May 28.

The option was negotiated by The Lighthouse with Marc Simonsson, the film, television and dramatic rights agent for MMB Creative. All three novels are published in the UK by Hachette Children’s Books.

"We have loved Juno's novels for a long time, so we are very excited to read the manuscript of his latest book, Wonderland"The Lighthouse team commented." It is predictably brilliant and along with Meat market and Clean it creates a vibrant world where the privilege and higher reaches of society collide with the disadvantaged and troubled. Juno's voice is intimate, provocative, and insightful as she deals with difficult topics like addiction and identity. His novels articulate the complexity of growing up in these peculiar and exciting times and are full of unforgettable characters and highly accurate dialogues. We feel privileged to work with Juno to bring his novels to the screen. "

"I was incredibly impressed by The Lighthouse's ambitious vision for the world my young heroines occupy," added Dawson. "It is an epic and opulent version of London ruled by socialites and social climbers on a scale that few young adult shows have attempted before. On a personal level, The Lighthouse has been very welcoming and knows the source material, possibly even better than me. "