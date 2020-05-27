The Lenox Hill trailer enters the lives of doctors

Could this Netflix docuseries arrive more timely? Lenox Hill, a new series that follows four doctors, two brain surgeons, an emergency room doctor, and OBGYN's chief resident, as they navigate working at New York City's famous Lenox Hill Hospital.

While seeing life and death and those on the front lines might not be the kind of entertainment that many want to see during a global pandemic, the program aims to provide an unwavering eye to the struggle these doctors are going through to balance everything. in their personal and professional lives, as well as the journey of patients.

The eight 50-minute episodes premiere on June 10 and were directed by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.