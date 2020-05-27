The Lenox Hill trailer enters the lives of doctors

Could this Netflix docuseries arrive more timely? Lenox Hill, a new series that follows four doctors, two brain surgeons, an emergency room doctor, and OBGYN's chief resident, as they navigate working at New York City's famous Lenox Hill Hospital.
While seeing life and death and those on the front lines might not be the kind of entertainment that many want to see during a global pandemic, the program aims to provide an unwavering eye to the struggle these doctors are going through to balance everything. in their personal and professional lives, as well as the journey of patients.
The eight 50-minute episodes premiere on June 10 and were directed by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.
Take a look at Lenox Hill down.
"Health care has suddenly taken on a new role in our daily lives in a way that I have never seen in my life, and I hope that the world sees health care from our unique perspective, full of sacrifices, all done with the hope that we can making the world better for others. Hopefully, Lenox Hill will become a tribute not only to the lives and times of healthcare workers, their patients and their families, but also to the resilience and uniqueness of New York City. " Dr. David Langer, said the president of neurosurgery and one of the topics in the series, in a statement.
Dr. John Boockvar, vice president of neurosurgery, emergency physician Dr. Mirtha Macriand Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson, chief of obstetrics and gynecology residents, are also subjects of Lenox Hill.
"The series humanizes doctors and allows people to see the hard work, dedication, passion and sacrifice we put into our jobs, not for money, but because we really want to help people. As doctors, we recognize the leap of faith that our patients take in allowing us to provide care. We respect our patients and see them as individuals who deserve respect and excellent care, "Dr. Little-Richardson said in a statement.
Lenox Hill premieres Wednesday, June 10 on Netflix.
