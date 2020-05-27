The latest wave of ViacomCBS layoffs hits CBS Entertainment Group – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2292773b502eab174f5ccd01d2a11de011%

EXCLUSIVE: I have learned that ViacomCBS has initiated a new round of post-merger layoffs across all parts of the company, which are primarily affecting divisions within the CBS Entertainment Group. After a couple of CBS Entertainment employees received words on Tuesday night, I heard that most of the cuts are being made today. Notifications in New York started this morning.

%MINIFYHTML2292773b502eab174f5ccd01d2a11de012% %MINIFYHTML2292773b502eab174f5ccd01d2a11de012%

The CBS cuts came a month ago after ViacomCBS "core cable networks" saw dozens of exits, including top executives, led by Smithsonian Networks President Tom Hayden and Sarah Babineau, director of Comedy Central Content. & Creative Enterprises. Exits from top executives are expected on the CBS side of the company.

ViacomCBS 'initial round of cuts occurred immediately after the merger closed in early December. In late February, Up News Info reported that ViacomCBS had begun firing several people in the combined organization for an estimated reduction in the combined workforce of approximately 100 in February-March. The process largely halted in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic occurred, until the layoffs in the cable divisions last month.

%MINIFYHTML2292773b502eab174f5ccd01d2a11de013%

Until now, apart from Pop and Smithsonian, now part of the Viacom suite of ad-supported networks, the CBS side of the combined company had largely gotten rid of the cuts, except for some sales and marketing / advertising layoffs and some made as part of the restructuring of international operations.

In a note to staff the morning before the cable layoffs last month, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish wrote about the company's continued efforts "to integrate and streamline our operations, manage our costs as diligently as possible, and follow up on our post-merger commitment. " synergy goals. "ViacomCBS has targeted $ 750 million in cost synergies.