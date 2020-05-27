The Kardashian-Jenner family sends their heartwarming birthday wishes to & # 39; Lord & # 39; Scott Disick

%MINIFYHTML3caa31f5c626c45b721247ccb031f3d811%

Scott Disick He is loved on his 37th birthday. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star received birthday tributes on social media on Tuesday, May 26, from those close to him, including the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kim Kardashian He took to his Twitter account to wish Scott a happy birthday. "Happy birthday @ScottDisick !!!" so the founder of KKW wrote alongside a series of photos of her and Scott, with one of them featuring Kanye West. "We have so many memories together. You are an amazing father, brother, and friend. Thank you for being an amazing person to our family. I love you."

Kim Kardashian wished Scott Disick a happy birthday.

Also among the sympathizers was Khloe Kardashian. On his Instagram account, he wrote: "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou! Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being a great brother to me. I congratulate you on being pampered and I pray that this year is full of magic. You deserve the best! We have a lot more life to live. Forever family! I love you for a long time! "

Kris Jenner He also paid tribute to the "Flip it like Disick"star". Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou! "He said. Calling Scott" an amazing father, son, brother, partner and friend, "Kris continued," Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and for always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo #HappyBirthdayScott ".

How to Kylie Jenner, she thanked Scott in her Instagram story. Posting a sweet photo of him holding daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie captioned the snap, "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou we love you!"

Kylie Jenner also paid tribute to Scott.

However, Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three children with Scott, has yet to post anything to Scott on his social media account. It remains to be seen if Scott plans to celebrate his birthday with his ex and his children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick.