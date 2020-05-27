The Greek Theater cancels 2020 season over coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLd0414e4f5e2514305cfc62ab1994a51314% %MINIFYHTMLd0414e4f5e2514305cfc62ab1994a51314%

– The Greek Theater announced Tuesday that it was canceling its 2020 season in compliance with state, county, and city guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"While we looked forward to celebrating our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles, we believe that it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our community at Griffith Park to put a live break, huge mass events through 2021, "AP Diaz, executive officer for Los Angeles Parks and Recreation, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the venue would be using the time to "update and reset,quot; and work with its partners to reschedule any previously planned events. Updates will be posted on the venue's website.

This is the first time that The Greek Theater has canceled its season in 90 years.