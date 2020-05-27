The floor image of & # 39; lovable loser & # 39 ;, undermines the future by not paying minor league players

%MINIFYHTML542e019a6b9f1a744594f4ce7e21608a13%

Secluded within the stained concrete walls of the often-mocked Oakland Coliseum, a special camaraderie has flourished in recent years.

Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Sean Manaea emerged together through the A's farm system, and in turn have developed a love for each other and their franchise that has helped propel the team into consecutive 97-win seasons.

The next crop of rookies can now join in because of their disdain for the organization.

Tuesday's franchise became the first in MLB to cut the weekly payout entirely for minor league players amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving its players wishing they'd been recruited elsewhere. A team that only succeeds in exploiting the current MLB refereeing system has taken its cheapness to unprecedented lengths, and it should cost the A's the image of "lovable loser,quot; they've cultivated for decades and infuriate the same players in the that they must trust if they want to continue getting more in the field.

"I completely lost respect for everyone involved in this decision." A minor league right-hander Peter Bayer told Bill Moriarity of Athletics Farm. "And I know a lot of people feel the same way I do, they just won't say it publicly."

Make no mistake: Players in Oakland have noted the lack of property investment, even during a surge in club morale and the success of the regular season. Moments before games, between awkward stretches in narrow hallways forced by insufficient space in the weight room, there are occasional murmurs among themselves about deficiencies in facilities and the number of victims.

Members of the current team have put those concerns aside because they believe in the people around them and feel empowered by the close ties they have formed through the minor league pipeline together. Stopping paying prospects during the pandemic could be a turning point in that mindset.

A's owner, John Fisher, has an estimated value of $ 2.1 billion; While that's not all liquid assets, you certainly have cash available. Paying each minor league player a weekly stipend of $ 400 per month through September equals no more than $ 2 million, or about 0.1 percent of Fisher's net worth.

In the future, when the main office goes to the negotiating table to beg impending free agents to sign discount extensions, this move will certainly be remembered. Why should players do the team a favor by turning their backs when times are tough?

Chapman and shortstop Marcus Semien were already difficult, perhaps impossible to sell for new business given their market values. Those contract extension discussions, based on the premise of a discount in the hometown, became much more difficult. As for the five-year talks with developing stars still in the minors? Forget this.

From September 2019 through April 2021 it will be approximately $ 5,600. This includes the $ 1,200 Covid-19 stimulus check that I qualified to receive from the government. 19 months with only $ 5,600. – Zack S Erwin (@ yaboysherley32) May 27, 2020

Beyond contractual negotiations and general morale, there could be tangible downsides on the field for not paying prospects for years to come. As professional teams in the US USA Learning the benefits of investing resources in the physical and mental well-being of their young talents to maximize performance, the team is backing down.

Again, Oakland is particularly dependent on players before refereeing to rush into the postseason due to their refusal to make free-agent splashes. So even from a separate perspective "players are interchangeable chess pieces that we must tap into for production,quot; this seems to be a mistake.

For decades, the Athletics have been viewed positively as the ALs frustrate the Yankees and Red Sox who spend a lot. They became upstart heroes in "Moneyball,quot; and were considered a symbol of sports intelligence, even as they try to confuse stadium plan after plan and let their most beloved players leave.

His clown this week shows even his staunch supporters who they really are.