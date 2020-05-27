%MINIFYHTML578d70bc00d67cd082dde237fcafa50813%

Twitter's new fact-checking initiative, hitting warnings about misleading posts from top public officials, appeared Tuesday in the largest possible account in North America: President Donald Trump.

That same day, Trump used Twitter to claim that voting by mail is inherently "fraudulent,quot;. Hours later, her posts were updated by Twitter to include a clickable plain text notice: "get ballot data by mail," along with an exclamation point icon.

By clicking on that notice, users direct a page citing "CNN, Washington Post, and other fact-checkers,quot; in contesting the president's indictment Tuesday morning. But before the Twitter page links to these quotes, it opens with what appears to be completely original language, rather than a quote from a media outlet:

Trump falsely claimed that mail ballots would lead to "a Gifted Election." However, fact checkers say there is no evidence that mail ballots are related to voter fraud. Trump falsely claimed that California will mail ballots to "anyone who lives in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there." In fact, only registered voters will receive ballots. Although Trump targeted California, mail ballots are already used in some states, including Oregon, Utah, and Nebraska.

A representative from Twitter confirmed in an email to Up News Info Technica that this fact check page is "created and managed by our global healing team," rather than being composed of the language of other writers or media. Twitter directed us to that team curatorship style guide.

As of press time, Trump's Tuesday morning posts on mailed voter fraud include plain text messages, clickable notices, advising users to "get the facts." .

Clicking on these brings up a long scrolling font that revolves around Twitter fact check. Anything not specifically credited to an external agency or outlet is written by Twitter's global curatorial team. Twitter

%MINIFYHTML578d70bc00d67cd082dde237fcafa50815% "What you need to know." Again, these points are written by Twitter

global curatorial team. Twitter

After that, the parchment adds formal quotes from newspapers and other media. Twitter

The rest of Twitter's fact check page closely resembles its coverage of viral news trends, where various posts are presented in semi-chronological order to tell a narrative about an unfolding story. The page's headline is as firm as the paragraph quoted above: "Trump makes an unsubstantiated claim that mail ballots will lead to electoral fraud."

"Such a horrible thing,quot;

In terms of time, Twitter's application of a fact-check tag came the same day that critics called up another odd post from the president: a rogue charge of murder. About an hour after declining the vote by mail, Trump used his Twitter account to mention "opening an unsolved case,quot; related to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, and then asked "if Joe could have done something so horrible." This vague post isn't the first time Trump has hinted at the death of a Scarborough staff member in 2001, and, once again, he's danced around direct language to avoid making a specific accusation.

This is probably why Twitter refused to take action, including the use of warning labels, against the Scarborough-related post. As company representatives told NBC News on Tuesday:

We deeply regret the pain these statements and the attention they are attracting are causing the family. We have been working to expand existing product features and policies so that we can more effectively address things like this in the future, and we hope to have those changes soon.

Meanwhile, the fact-check notice in Trump's tweet appears to be the social network's latest attempt to keep its controversial policy of leaving the posts of "world leaders,quot; intact, even when they seem to clearly violate Twitter's rules. It remains to be seen whether attaching a fact-check notice to a controversial tweet will work in Twitter's favor, especially since Trump has not yet publicly responded to Twitter's decision at press time.

2020 has seen Twitter experiment with plain text warning labels for other reasons. As a previous important example, A White House publication containing a tampered video of American presidential candidate Joe Biden received a Twitter-generated warning describing the post as "manipulated means"

Update, 9:11 pm ET: Trump has responded to Twitter, alleging that the The application of a verification of facts by the social network is equivalent to electoral interference. The president did not clarify exactly what federal statute on electoral fraud or interference that Twitter may have violated. While Twitter did not alter or in any way remove the language in Trump's posts, the President claimed that the social network was still somehow "completely stifling the FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! "