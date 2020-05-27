The fired MPD officer Chauvin has been involved in use of force situations before – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The four fired officers involved in the George Floyd case have been identified. We are learning more about your history with the Minneapolis Police Department. Two of the officers were new to the force, with only a few years of experience. He was the longest-serving officer who had his knee around Floyd's neck.

Derek Chauvin is the former officer in the video seen around the world with his knee around Floyd's neck. He had been with the Minneapolis Police for 19 years.

Tou Thao is standing in the video, looking at the people who are calling the officers to help Floyd. He was originally hired by the city in 2008.

Up News Info learned that the other former officers, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueing, were paired together, joining the Minneapolis police more recently in 2019 and 2017. The department tells us that that's not optimal, but it's not against politics.

For the second day, protesters showed up at Derek Chauvin's Oakdale home, saying they want him to feel their presence. It is unclear if his family will stay there.

Chauvin has been involved in use of force situations before. According to a Pioneer Press article, Chauvin shot a man during a domestic assault call in 2008. The man had reportedly hit Chauvin's gun. And as Up News Info reported, in 2011 he was one of 5 authorized officers after police involved shooting in Little Earth.

Tou Thao was sued along with another officer in 2017 for excessive force. The complaint alleges that Thao threw the handcuffed man to the ground and began hitting him. In his statement, Thao said he went through the police academy in 2009, was fired for two years, and forcibly returned in 2012. The case was settled for $ 25,000.

Up News Info has requested the personnel files of the former officers to obtain more information about them. And Up News Info has contacted the attorney representing the men. So far, there are no comments.