The director of & # 39; Doctor Strange & # 39; joins the sequel to & # 39; Labyrinth & # 39;

Scott Derrickson has been recruited by the bosses of TriStar Pictures to direct and produce this follow-up project for the 1986 cult film by master Jim Henson of & # 39; The Muppets & # 39 ;.

Up News Info

"Strange doctorVisionary Scott Derrickson has found a new fantasy adventure to direct after signing to oversee the highly anticipated sequel to "Labyrinth."

He has been recruited by TriStar Pictures bosses to tackle the follow-up to the 1986 cult film by master Jim Henson of "The Muppets," which featured a young man. Jennifer Connelly and the afternoon David Bowie, based on the script by Maggie Levin.

Derrickson, who was on board to direct the "Doctor Strange" sequel before battling studio executives over creative differences, will also produce, along with Henson's son Brian, according to Up News Info.

The original revolved around the search for a teenage girl to save her little brother from Bowie's evil character, Jareth, the Goblin King.

Little is known about the plot of the sequel.