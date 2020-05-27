The Coast Guard cutter captures a drug smuggling ship; Seize $ 53.5 million of cocaine – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF) – A Coast Guard crew has seized more than 3,100 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $ 53.5 million on a low-profile fast boat in international waters of the Pacific Ocean off Central America, authorities announced Wednesday. .

%MINIFYHTML437c8f641f9d059d0f5b602e44da4e7214% %MINIFYHTML437c8f641f9d059d0f5b602e44da4e7214%

Alameda-based Coast Guard officials said a maritime patrol plane detected an alleged smuggling vessel on May 13 and diverted the crew aboard the South Carolina-based Cutter James to the low-profile position. of the fast boat.

Once on the scene, James' crew boarded the ship to find four suspected smugglers, and initially discovered a small amount of cocaine aboard the ship.

%MINIFYHTML437c8f641f9d059d0f5b602e44da4e7215%

Boarding team members later discovered an area of ​​the ship that had been closed, where they discovered most of the 3,100 pounds of cocaine.

On April 1, the US Southern Command. USA He began to improve counter-narcotics operations in the western hemisphere to interrupt the flow of drugs in support of presidential national security goals.

Fighting drug cartels in the eastern Pacific Ocean requires unity of effort at all stages, from detection, control and interception, to criminal prosecution by international partners and state prosecutors' offices. United in districts across the country.

.