The City of Dallas will work to eliminate "unfair,quot; fines and fees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The city of Dallas was selected to join the inaugural class of leaders in the city and county network of fines and fees.

Dallas leaders will join a network "seeking innovative solutions to reform fines and fees."

"Dallas is a city of opportunity," said Mayor Eric Johnson. “Our fines and fees must not prevent our residents from earning an honest living, and we must do everything we can to ensure equity for our underserved communities. I am pleased that we have received this grant to assist with those efforts. "

The city said in a press release Tuesday that the work is part of a growing national movement, "recognizing the disproportionate toll fines and fees for people of color and those struggling to make ends meet."

When low-income people can't pay, their debt can grow, their driver's license can be suspended, their credit score decreases, and their job opportunities and economic mobility decrease, the city said.

"Participation in this program will help the City's effort to optimize our resources," said Liz Cedillo-Pereira, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. "This will help the City develop a mechanism to assess the proposed fees and fines, not only through a cost recovery lens, but also through an equity lens."

The other cities and counties selected to participate are: Allegheny County, PA, Chicago, IL, Durham, NC, Philadelphia, PA, Providence, RI, Sacramento, CA, Seattle / King County, WA, Shelby County, TN and St. Paul , MN.

The teams are ready to work together for 18 months to develop and implement fines and fee reforms.