The Cast of "Bless the Harts" Joins to Feed the United States Read Table – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML644d2d7dce0badc17a0208c1c83c072b11%

Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and the rest of the Bless the deer The castmates are doing a virtual table reading of a new episode to raise money for Feeding America and the victims of the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML644d2d7dce0badc17a0208c1c83c072b12% %MINIFYHTML644d2d7dce0badc17a0208c1c83c072b12%

The live event takes place on the Fox YouTube Animation Domination channel at 3 PM Pacific on Monday, June 1. Bless the deer is an animated sitcom series entering its second season on Fox.

The cast will be joined by co-creators and executive producers Emily Spivey, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Guest stars include Ken Jeong, David Herman, and Jeremy Rowley.

%MINIFYHTML644d2d7dce0badc17a0208c1c83c072b13%