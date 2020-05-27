The Cast of "Bless the Harts" Joins to Feed the United States Read Table – Up News Info

Home Entertainment The Cast of "Bless the Harts" Joins to Feed the United States...

The Cast of "Bless the Harts" Joins to Feed the United States Read Table

Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and the rest of the Bless the deer The castmates are doing a virtual table reading of a new episode to raise money for Feeding America and the victims of the pandemic.

The live event takes place on the Fox YouTube Animation Domination channel at 3 PM Pacific on Monday, June 1. Bless the deer is an animated sitcom series entering its second season on Fox.

The cast will be joined by co-creators and executive producers Emily Spivey, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Guest stars include Ken Jeong, David Herman, and Jeremy Rowley.

The Harts are a southern family who are always struggling to make ends meet in the small town of Greenpoint, North Carolina.

