The appearance of the Priyanka Chopra Jonas meeting is quite identifiable

If it weren't for the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent blockade, we'd probably be seeing photos of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, dressed in a bikini, sunbathing in an exotic location, along with her husband, Nick Jonas. But the pandemic has paid for all its plans. Like all of us, he is spending his summer vacation at his home in Los Angeles, observing social estrangement. But that hasn't stopped PeeCee from giving us fashion goals.

Today she went to social media to share her Zoom meeting aspect. In the images, PeeCee can be seen wearing a white textured blazer over a peach shirt paired with pajamas and flip flops. She captioned it, "Zoom meeting Lewk!"

We just couldn't stop smiling at his wit. A formal jacket combined with jammies before bed. Impressive, we say.

