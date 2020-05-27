The alleged physical alteration of Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher never happened: they have not been seen from their accommodation (Exclusive details)

For those of you wondering why you haven't seen any footage of the alleged physical altercation between Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher, that could be because it never happened! Reports have emerged alleging that the women went there last night, but our sources can confirm that this was not the case.

Reports allege that Alexis and Ari were in the same studio in Atlanta, and things went pretty quickly. There were also allegations that a pistol and knife were possibly involved in the altercation, and several arrests were made at the scene.

Our sources let us know that Alexis and Ari not only didn't screw each other up, they haven't seen each other since their joint club celebration in March! As we previously reported, Alexis Skyy and Ari were once friends, but that changed quickly after exchanging some nasty words on social media.

Soon after, both ladies were booked to host the same club, which quickly turned into a battle of the bad guys! Alexis Skyy and Ari were in VIP sections on opposite sides of the club, and fans made it very clear that they were criticizing both of them quite harshly.

We're glad to hear that the ladies didn't violate social distancing guidelines just for one fight!