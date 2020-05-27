The 37 Most Shocking Spins of All Time

%MINIFYHTML641158373e95cd997d4ca9cd9ec4e55511%

Being surprised by a well-deployed twist is unparalleled cinematic joy.

%MINIFYHTML641158373e95cd997d4ca9cd9ec4e55512% %MINIFYHTML641158373e95cd997d4ca9cd9ec4e55512%

Over the years, writers and directors have envisioned new ways to keep movie audiences alert. Some are still staggeringly bold by today's standards, while others have lost the shine of the movie they were inspired by.

There are filmmakers who have tried to make the turn their trademark (see: M Night Shyamalan, whose release in 1999 The sixth Sense turns 20 this week.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Then there are those who have impressively molded a film about their ending pulling the rug (Christopher Nolan's magical drama The prestige It was essentially a giant magic trick.) Either way, they make a memorable display.





see more

Interestingly, twists are mostly prevalent in horror movies, which is what makes it so impressive when they appear in the middle of a drama, or even rarer, a comedy. The latest scary movie to achieve an incredible turnaround is the Netflix movie The perfectionwhat stars SaltAllison Williams and Logan Browning.

We have compiled what we believe to be 37 of the greatest twists in film history.

Click on the gallery below to see what the cut has done. Naturally, spoilers abound, and don't spoil the surprise for those who haven't seen any of these movies.

left Created with Sketch.



Right Created with Sketch.



1/37 Arrival (2016) Startup: The services of linguistics teacher Louise Banks (Amy Adams) are called upon when aliens arrive on Earth. While experiencing visions of her daughter, who we found out died of cancer in her teens, Louise attempts to communicate with the race in an attempt to discern the purpose of her visit. The services of linguistics teacher Louise Banks (Amy Adams) are called upon when aliens arrive on Earth. While experiencing visions of her daughter, who we found out died of cancer in her teens, Louise attempts to communicate with the race in an attempt to discern the purpose of her visit. The turn: Louise deciphers the language, which gives her the ability to see the future. What we think of as flashbacks are, in fact, flash-forward – your daughter is not yet born. 2/37 Atonement (2007) Startup: Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan) falsely accuses the housekeeper's son (James McAvoy) of raping her cousin when she becomes jealous of her relationship with her older sister (Keira Knightley). They sent him to prison, but he is finally released to enlist in World War II, and the audience is told that he finally rekindled his romance with Cecilia and lived happily ever after. Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan) falsely accuses the housekeeper's son (James McAvoy) of raping her cousin when she becomes jealous of her relationship with her older sister (Keira Knightley). They sent him to prison, but he is finally released to enlist in World War II, and the audience is told that he finally rekindled his romance with Cecilia and lived happily ever after. The turn: Only they didn't. We learn that this is another lie from an older Briony: both Robbie and Cecilia died in the war. 3/37 Chinatown (1974) Startup: Having been hired by Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) to investigate the death of her husband, JJ Gittes (Jack Nicholson) discovers the existence of someone crucial to the case: Evelyn's sister, Katherine. Having been hired by Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) to investigate the death of her husband, JJ Gittes (Jack Nicholson) discovers the existence of someone crucial to the case: Evelyn's sister, Katherine. The turn: After being confronted by Gittes, Evelyn reveals that Katherine is also her daughter, and the result of being raped by her father when she was 15 years old. 4/37 The Crying Game (1992) Startup: IRA member Fergus (Stephen Rea) promises to protect Dil (Jaye Davidson), the girlfriend of a soldier his group has imprisoned, and soon an unexpected relationship begins with her. IRA member Fergus (Stephen Rea) promises to protect Dil (Jaye Davidson), the girlfriend of a soldier his group has imprisoned, and soon an unexpected relationship begins with her. The turn: Dil is transgender and was born male. Fergus's love for her sees him fall into a gunfight that she commits. 5/37 Dark City (1998) Startup: Having awakened in a bathtub and discovering that he has telekinetic abilities, John Murdoch tries to find the truth behind a dystopian world that is inhabited by an evil group that can stop time and implant memories. Having awakened in a bathtub and discovering that he has telekinetic abilities, John Murdoch tries to find the truth behind a dystopian world that is inhabited by an evil group that can stop time and implant memories. The turn: His search for meaning sees him reach the end of the city. With nowhere to go, go through a wall and discover that the city is actually an island floating through outer space. 6/37 The deceased (2006) Startup: Policeman Frank Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) infiltrates the organization of gang boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) at the same time that criminal Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) infiltrates the police force, and both soon suspect that they have spies in middle of them. Policeman Frank Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) infiltrates the organization of gang boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) at the same time that criminal Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) infiltrates the police force, and both soon suspect that they have spies in middle of them. The turn: Both end up dead. A shocking sequence sees Sullivan kill Costigan, who he believes got away with it. Sergeant Sean Dignam (Mark Wahlberg) takes care of that in an equally shocking weather scene. 7/37 Les diaboliques (1955) Startup: A woman named Christina is recruited by her lover to murder her husband. However, once the deed is done, your body disappears. A woman named Christina is recruited by her lover to murder her husband. However, once the deed is done, your body disappears. The turn: Her husband faked his death with the help of his lover. The couple wanted to make Christina believe that she committed the murder in an attempt to destroy her. 8/37 The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Startup: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is trained by Obi Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda to defeat the evil Darth Vader, leading to the confrontation of all confrontations. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is trained by Obi Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda to defeat the evil Darth Vader, leading to the confrontation of all confrontations. The turn: Skywalker took a hit after making a rather large discovery: the villain is his father. Shock and amazement. 9/37 Fight Club (1999) Startup: The world of the film's sleepless narrator (Edward Norton) collides with that of Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) when they start an underground club that allows ordinary people to have fights with each other. The world of the film's sleepless narrator (Edward Norton) collides with that of Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) when they start an underground club that allows ordinary people to have fights with each other. The turn: The narrator and Tyler are dissociated personalities, also known as the same person. 10/37 The Game (1997) Startup: Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) runs away after agreeing to participate in a twisted "game" that sees him, among other things, buried alive and contemplating suicide after accidentally murdering his brother. Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) runs away after agreeing to participate in a twisted "game" that sees him, among other things, buried alive and contemplating suicide after accidentally murdering his brother. The turn: It really was just a game the whole time, created by his brother who wasn't killed at all. 11/37 Exit (2017) Startup: Rose (Allison Williams), a white woman, brings her black boyfriend Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) home to meet her family. Chris soon convinces himself that they are burying a dark secret and tries to convince his girlfriend that they should leave. Rose (Allison Williams), a white woman, brings her black boyfriend Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) home to meet her family. Chris soon convinces himself that they are burying a dark secret and tries to convince his girlfriend that they should leave. The turn: He is not wrong, only Rose is involved in the conspiracy. After discovering photos of black men with whom he has had previous relationships, Chris is kidnapped, realizing that he has been attracted to his cult family who wants to implant the brains of loved ones in the bodies of younger black bodies. 12/37 Missing Girl (2014) Startup: When Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) goes missing, her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) becomes the prime suspect behind her disappearance. When Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) goes missing, her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) becomes the prime suspect behind her disappearance. The turn: Halfway through the movie, everything is clear: Amy faked her kidnapping and spent months incriminating her husband in revenge for his extramarital digressions. 13/37 Good night mommy (2014) Startup: Brothers Elias and Lukas (played by real-life brothers Elias and Lukas Schwarz) believe their mother is an impostor after she returns home after her face was rebuilt due to a car accident. They take (rather disturbing) matters into their own hands. Brothers Elias and Lukas (played by real-life brothers Elias and Lukas Schwarz) believe their mother is an impostor after she returns home after her face was rebuilt due to a car accident. They take (rather disturbing) matters into their own hands. The turn: One of the twins died in the accident. The other, unable to accept his brother's death, simply imagined him alive all the time and demands revenge, blaming his mother for his death. 14/37 Identity (2003) Startup: As a convict awaits the execution of several murders, 10 strangers find themselves stranded in a storm at a remote Nevada hotel. Soon, they begin to be killed one by one. As a convict awaits the execution of several murders, 10 strangers find themselves stranded in a storm at a remote Nevada hotel. Soon, they begin to be killed one by one. The turn: Strangers understand the divided personalities of the convict. The motel is a manufactured reality through which doctors try to discover what is causing their murderous tendencies. They focus on limo driver Ed (John Cusack) without realizing that they have selected the wrong one: the killer personality is a nine-year-old boy named Timmy. 15/37 Iron Man 3 (2013) Startup: Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) must locate and arrest a terrorist known as the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) who has launched a series of attacks around the world. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) must locate and arrest a terrorist known as the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) who has launched a series of attacks around the world. The turn: He is successful, but he learns that the Mandarin is actually a British actor named Trevor Slattery who has been hired by the responsible people. 16/37 List of murders (2011) Startup: Two hitmen get a list of people to dispatch. Their journey leads them to a worship ceremony where one of the men, Jay (Neil Maskell), must kill a final victim known as The Hunchback. Two hitmen get a list of people to dispatch. Their journey leads them to a worship ceremony where one of the men, Jay (Neil Maskell), must kill a final victim known as The Hunchback. The turn: The Hunchback is actually his imprisoned wife with her son tied behind her back. After he kills them, he is crowned by the cultists. 17/37 I remember (2000) Startup: Leonard (Guy Pearce) is tracking down the man who raped and murdered his wife. However, your search is hampered by your short-term memory loss. Throughout the film, it tells the story of Sammy Jankis, a man who accidentally killed his diabetic wife; she kept asking for more insulin since she didn't think he had memory loss. Leonard (Guy Pearce) is tracking down the man who raped and murdered his wife. However, your search is hampered by your short-term memory loss. Throughout the film, it tells the story of Sammy Jankis, a man who accidentally killed his diabetic wife; she kept asking for more insulin since she didn't think he had memory loss. The turn: The responsible man only raped his wife and Leonard killed him years ago, he just can't remember it. His wife's real killer is … himself. Your real name? Sammy Jankis. 18/37 Million Dollar Baby (2004) Startup: A gray-haired boxing trainer seeks atonement by helping Maggie, the amateur boxer for Hilary Swank, achieve her dream of becoming a pro. A gray-haired boxing trainer seeks atonement by helping Maggie, the amateur boxer for Hilary Swank, achieve her dream of becoming a pro. The turn: Midway through the movie, Maggie breaks her neck after being hit during a fight. What was a good-feeling loser story quickly turns into a compelling drama about euthanasia. 19/37 The Fog (2007) Startup: Helping several others dodge the monsters lurking in the mist, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) leads the escape from the supermarket in which they have hidden. They get to a car and leave, but soon they run out of gas and realize there is no hope. David carries a weapon and, when the camera is cut, shoots the survivors, including his young son. Helping several others dodge the monsters lurking in the mist, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) leads the escape from the supermarket in which they have hidden. They get to a car and leave, but soon they run out of gas and realize there is no hope. David carries a weapon and, when the camera is cut, shoots the survivors, including his young son. The turn: As he prepares to put the weapon to his head, shadowy figures roll towards him. He is devastated to learn that it is actually the military who have fought the creatures of mist. He killed his son for no reason. Talk about horrible weather. 20/37 Oldboy (2003) Startup: Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik) is kidnapped and held in captivity for 15 years. When he is finally released, he demands revenge with the help of a young woman named Mi-Do (Kang Hye-jung) with whom he falls in love. Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik) is kidnapped and held in captivity for 15 years. When he is finally released, he demands revenge with the help of a young woman named Mi-Do (Kang Hye-jung) with whom he falls in love. The turn: The girl is actually his daughter. Their captors organized their meeting. 21/37 Orphan (2009) Startup: The plot centers on a couple who, after the death of their unborn child, adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl named Esther (Isabelle Furhman) who begins to display disturbing behavior. The plot centers on a couple who, after the death of their unborn child, adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl named Esther (Isabelle Furhman) who begins to display disturbing behavior. The turn: Esther is actually a 33-year-old killer who has a condition that prevents her physical growth. 22/37 The Others (2001) Startup: Nicole Kidman plays Grace, a mother trying to protect her two children from supernatural forces in her Victorian mansion. Nicole Kidman plays Grace, a mother trying to protect her two children from supernatural forces in her Victorian mansion. The turn: In a twist to the ghost story, it turns out that it is Grace and her children who are the ghosts: she killed them, before shooting herself, desperate for the alleged death of her husband in World War II. 23/37 The prestige (2006) Startup: The film traces the rivalry of two magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), who do their best to tease each other, each doing tricks the other considers impossible. The film traces the rivalry of two magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), who do their best to tease each other, each doing tricks the other considers impossible. The turn: It turns out that Fallon, the bearded caretaker of Borden's sons, is actually his twin (also played by Bale), while Angier's technique is much more disturbing: every night, using Tesla's technology, he sends his clone falling. dive into a water tank. 24/37 Planet of the Apes (1968) Startup: Three scientists wake up hundreds of years after being launched into space to discover that they landed on a planet where primates rule over humans, who are their prisoners. Three scientists wake up hundreds of years after being launched into space to discover that they landed on a planet where primates rule over humans, who are their prisoners. The turn: When Charlton Heston's character escapes from his cell, he finally finds the Statue of Liberty protruding from the arena. It turns out that it is not just any planet, it is Earth. 25/37 Primal Fear (1996) Startup: A defense attorney (Richard Gere) firmly believes that his stuttering altar boy client (Edward Norton) is not guilty of murdering an influential Catholic archbishop. He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. A defense attorney (Richard Gere) firmly believes that his stuttering altar boy client (Edward Norton) is not guilty of murdering an influential Catholic archbishop. He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. The turn: He feigned disorder. The final moments of the film see him let go of the stutter and reveal his guilt as his lawyer watches him, disturbed. 26/37 Psychopath (1960) Startup: What viewers initially think is a movie about a robbery committed by Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) turns out to be something much darker. On the run, she arrives at a motel owned by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and is quickly killed by her mother. What viewers initially think is a movie about a robbery committed by Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) turns out to be something much darker. On the run, she arrives at a motel owned by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and is quickly killed by her mother. The turn: Only it's not his mother, it's Norman. He killed his mother years earlier and has since developed a double personality. 27/37 Sierra (2004) Startup: After being chained by Jigsaw's killer in a ruined bathroom, which has a corpse in the middle of the room, photographer Adam (Leigh Whannell) overpowers and kills his captor. He rummages in his pockets, searching for the key that will unlock the chain around his leg, convinced that the nightmare has finally ended. After being chained by Jigsaw's killer in a ruined bathroom, which has a corpse in the middle of the room, photographer Adam (Leigh Whannell) overpowers and kills his captor. He rummages in his pockets, searching for the key that will unlock the chain around his leg, convinced that the nightmare has finally ended. The turn: Instead, he finds a cassette recorder that reveals that his alleged captor was, in fact, another victim of Jigsaw's killer who was simply following his rules to obtain an antidote to a poison in his body. Cue a corpse in the middle of the rising room to reveal yourself as the real puzzle killer. It was there the whole time. 28/37 Seven (1995) Startup: David Mills (Brad Pitt) and retired PI William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) have reached out to serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey), who has been using the Seven Deadly Sins as inspiration for his murders. David Mills (Brad Pitt) and retired PI William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) have reached out to serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey), who has been using the Seven Deadly Sins as inspiration for his murders. The turn: He has one final murder left to commit, only he has already committed it. We discover that Doe has killed Mills' wife (Gwyneth Paltrow), prompting him to complete Doe's plan by murdering him out of anger. 29/37 Shutter Island (2010) Startup: United States Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner (Mark Ruffalo) arrive at the criminal center to find a runaway murderer who drowned his three children. United States Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner (Mark Ruffalo) arrive at the criminal center to find a runaway murderer who drowned his three children. The turn: Teddy is actually a patient, and his partner is his doctor. He killed his wife after she murdered their three children, and the elaborate trick is an attempt to bring up their repressed memories. 30/37 The sixth sense (1999) Startup: A boy who can see dead people meets a child psychologist named Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) and tries to discover the reason behind his haunting ability. A boy who can see dead people meets a child psychologist named Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) and tries to discover the reason behind his haunting ability. The turn: Crowe is, in fact, dead the entire time. He was killed during a robbery that we see in the opening scene of the movie. 31/37 Sleepaway Camp (1983) Startup: Introvert Angela (Felissa Rose) is terrified when an assassin causes destruction in the same camp where her brother Peter was killed eight years earlier. Introvert Angela (Felissa Rose) is terrified when an assassin causes destruction in the same camp where her brother Peter was killed eight years earlier. The turn: Angela is the killer. It's not Angela at all either, but her allegedly dead brother Peter, who was raised as a girl by her aunt after Angela's death. 32/37 The Skin I Live In (2011) Startup:

Expert plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Ledgard (Antonio Banderas) tries to develop new skin that could save burn victims' lives after his wife, Vera, was burned in a car accident. Expert plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Ledgard (Antonio Banderas) tries to develop new skin that could save burn victims' lives after his wife, Vera, was burned in a car accident. The turn: The Vera we are seeing is not a wise wife, but a young man who was kidnapped and had a vaginoplasty by Robert six years earlier. 33/37 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Startup: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) takes a break from trying to stop the movie's villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton), to go to his school's homecoming dance. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) takes a break from trying to stop the movie's villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton), to go to his school's homecoming dance. The turn: He appears at his date's house, knocks on the door … and comes face to face with The Vulture. He is her father. 34/37 Unbreakable (2000) Startup: David Dunn survives a train accident that kills 130 passengers, and begins to believe that he may have special powers. Her life soon collides with comic book store owner Elijah (Samuel L Jackson), who has a rare bone disorder, and helps David discover that he has the ability to see the criminal acts of those with whom he comes in contact. David Dunn survives a train accident that kills 130 passengers, and begins to believe that he may have special powers. Her life soon collides with comic book store owner Elijah (Samuel L Jackson), who has a rare bone disorder, and helps David discover that he has the ability to see the criminal acts of those with whom he comes in contact. The turn: Elijah is the greatest criminal of all. When David shakes hands with him at the end of the film, he sees that "Mr Glass" is the mastermind of numerous terrorist attacks, including the train accident that survived. 35/37 The Usual Suspects (1995) Startup: Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) reveals a criminal plot invented by the famous Keyser Soze. Finally he is released. Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) reveals a criminal plot invented by the famous Keyser Soze. Finally he is released. The turn He made it all up: Kint is Keyser Soze. 36/37 The visit (2015) Startup: A mother's rift with her parents is cured when she sends her two children, whom they never knew, to stay with them when she goes on vacation. Everything is going well until the children become a little strange because of their strange behavior. A mother's rift with her parents is cured when she sends her two children, whom they never knew, to stay with them when she goes on vacation. Everything is going well until the children become a little strange because of their strange behavior. The turn: Her mother is disturbed when she sees her parents while Skyping her children, they are not them. It turns out that these impostors are psychiatric patients who murdered the couple and have now settled in their home. 37/37 The Wicker Man (1973) Startup:

A sergeant is sent to a remote island to investigate the case of a missing girl. A sergeant is sent to a remote island to investigate the case of a missing girl. The turn: The girl never disappeared: it was just an elaborate hoax to lure a stranger so that island residents could sacrifice him to their Sun God.

1/37 Arrival (2016) Startup: The services of linguistics teacher Louise Banks (Amy Adams) are called upon when aliens arrive on Earth. While experiencing visions of her daughter, who we found out died of cancer in her teens, Louise attempts to communicate with the race in an attempt to discern the purpose of her visit. The services of linguistics teacher Louise Banks (Amy Adams) are called upon when aliens arrive on Earth. While experiencing visions of her daughter, who we found out died of cancer in her teens, Louise attempts to communicate with the race in an attempt to discern the purpose of her visit. The turn: Louise deciphers the language, which gives her the ability to see the future. What we think of as flashbacks are, in fact, flash-forward – your daughter is not yet born. 2/37 Atonement (2007) Startup: Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan) falsely accuses the housekeeper's son (James McAvoy) of raping her cousin when she becomes jealous of her relationship with her older sister (Keira Knightley). They sent him to prison, but he is finally released to enlist in World War II, and the audience is told that he finally rekindled his romance with Cecilia and lived happily ever after. Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan) falsely accuses the housekeeper's son (James McAvoy) of raping her cousin when she becomes jealous of her relationship with her older sister (Keira Knightley). They sent him to prison, but he is finally released to enlist in World War II, and the audience is told that he finally rekindled his romance with Cecilia and lived happily ever after. The turn: Only they didn't. We learn that this is another lie from an older Briony: both Robbie and Cecilia died in the war. 3/37 Chinatown (1974) Startup: Having been hired by Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) to investigate the death of her husband, JJ Gittes (Jack Nicholson) discovers the existence of someone crucial to the case: Evelyn's sister, Katherine. Having been hired by Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) to investigate the death of her husband, JJ Gittes (Jack Nicholson) discovers the existence of someone crucial to the case: Evelyn's sister, Katherine. The turn: After being confronted by Gittes, Evelyn reveals that Katherine is also her daughter, and the result of being raped by her father when she was 15 years old. 4/37 The Crying Game (1992) Startup: IRA member Fergus (Stephen Rea) promises to protect Dil (Jaye Davidson), the girlfriend of a soldier his group has imprisoned, and soon an unexpected relationship begins with her. IRA member Fergus (Stephen Rea) promises to protect Dil (Jaye Davidson), the girlfriend of a soldier his group has imprisoned, and soon an unexpected relationship begins with her. The turn: Dil is transgender and was born male. Fergus's love for her sees him fall into a gunfight that she commits.

5/37 Dark City (1998) Startup: Having awakened in a bathtub and discovering that he has telekinetic abilities, John Murdoch tries to find the truth behind a dystopian world that is inhabited by an evil group that can stop time and implant memories. Having awakened in a bathtub and discovering that he has telekinetic abilities, John Murdoch tries to find the truth behind a dystopian world that is inhabited by an evil group that can stop time and implant memories. The turn: His search for meaning sees him reach the end of the city. With nowhere to go, go through a wall and discover that the city is actually an island floating through outer space. 6/37 The deceased (2006) Startup: Policeman Frank Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) infiltrates the organization of gang boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) at the same time that criminal Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) infiltrates the police force, and both soon suspect that they have spies in middle of them. Policeman Frank Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) infiltrates the organization of gang boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) at the same time that criminal Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) infiltrates the police force, and both soon suspect that they have spies in middle of them. The turn: Both end up dead. A shocking sequence sees Sullivan kill Costigan, who he believes got away with it. Sergeant Sean Dignam (Mark Wahlberg) takes care of that in an equally shocking weather scene. 7/37 Les diaboliques (1955) Startup: A woman named Christina is recruited by her lover to murder her husband. However, once the deed is done, your body disappears. A woman named Christina is recruited by her lover to murder her husband. However, once the deed is done, your body disappears. The turn: Her husband faked his death with the help of his lover. The couple wanted to make Christina believe that she committed the murder in an attempt to destroy her. 8/37 The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Startup: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is trained by Obi Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda to defeat the evil Darth Vader, leading to the confrontation of all confrontations. %MINIFYHTML641158373e95cd997d4ca9cd9ec4e55513% Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is trained by Obi Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda to defeat the evil Darth Vader, leading to the confrontation of all confrontations. The turn: Skywalker took a hit after making a rather large discovery: the villain is his father. Shock and amazement.

9/37 Fight Club (1999) Startup: The world of the film's sleepless narrator (Edward Norton) collides with that of Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) when they start an underground club that allows ordinary people to have fights with each other. The world of the film's sleepless narrator (Edward Norton) collides with that of Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) when they start an underground club that allows ordinary people to have fights with each other. The turn: The narrator and Tyler are dissociated personalities, also known as the same person. 10/37 The Game (1997) Startup: Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) runs away after agreeing to participate in a twisted "game" that sees him, among other things, buried alive and contemplating suicide after accidentally murdering his brother. Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) runs away after agreeing to participate in a twisted "game" that sees him, among other things, buried alive and contemplating suicide after accidentally murdering his brother. The turn: It really was just a game the whole time, created by his brother who wasn't killed at all. 11/37 Exit (2017) Startup: Rose (Allison Williams), a white woman, brings her black boyfriend Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) home to meet her family. Chris soon convinces himself that they are burying a dark secret and tries to convince his girlfriend that they should leave. Rose (Allison Williams), a white woman, brings her black boyfriend Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) home to meet her family. Chris soon convinces himself that they are burying a dark secret and tries to convince his girlfriend that they should leave. The turn: He is not wrong, only Rose is involved in the conspiracy. After discovering photos of black men with whom he has had previous relationships, Chris is kidnapped, realizing that he has been attracted to his cult family who wants to implant the brains of their loved ones into the body of the younger black bodies. 12/37 Missing Girl (2014) Startup: When Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) goes missing, her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) becomes the prime suspect behind her disappearance. When Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) goes missing, her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) becomes the prime suspect behind her disappearance. The turn: Halfway through the movie, everything is clear: Amy faked her kidnapping and spent months incriminating her husband in revenge for his extramarital digressions.

13/37 Good night mommy (2014) Startup: Brothers Elias and Lukas (played by real-life brothers Elias and Lukas Schwarz) believe their mother is an impostor after she returns home after her face was rebuilt due to a car accident. They take (rather disturbing) matters into their own hands. Brothers Elias and Lukas (played by real-life brothers Elias and Lukas Schwarz) believe their mother is an impostor after she returns home after her face was rebuilt due to a car accident. They take (rather disturbing) matters into their own hands. The turn: One of the twins died in the accident. The other, unable to accept his brother's death, simply imagined him alive all the time and demands revenge, blaming his mother for his death. 14/37 Identity (2003) Startup: As a convict awaits the execution of several murders, 10 strangers find themselves stranded in a storm at a remote Nevada hotel. Soon, they begin to be killed one by one. As a convict awaits the execution of several murders, 10 strangers find themselves stranded in a storm at a remote Nevada hotel. Soon, they begin to be killed one by one. The turn: Strangers understand the divided personalities of the convict. The motel is a manufactured reality through which doctors try to discover what is causing their murderous tendencies. They focus on limo driver Ed (John Cusack) without realizing that they have selected the wrong one: the killer personality is a nine-year-old boy named Timmy. 15/37 Iron Man 3 (2013) Startup: Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) must locate and arrest a terrorist known as the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) who has launched a series of attacks around the world. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) must locate and arrest a terrorist known as the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) who has launched a series of attacks around the world. The turn: He is successful, but he learns that the Mandarin is actually a British actor named Trevor Slattery who has been hired by the responsible people. 16/37 List of murders (2011) Startup: Two hitmen get a list of people to dispatch. Their journey leads them to a worship ceremony where one of the men, Jay (Neil Maskell), must kill a final victim known as The Hunchback. Two hitmen get a list of people to dispatch. Their journey leads them to a worship ceremony where one of the men, Jay (Neil Maskell), must kill a final victim known as The Hunchback. The turn: The Hunchback is actually his imprisoned wife with her son tied behind her back. After he kills them, he is crowned by the cultists.

17/37 I remember (2000) Startup: Leonard (Guy Pearce) is tracking down the man who raped and murdered his wife. However, your search is hampered by your short-term memory loss. Throughout the film, it tells the story of Sammy Jankis, a man who accidentally killed his diabetic wife; she kept asking for more insulin since she didn't think he had memory loss. Leonard (Guy Pearce) is tracking down the man who raped and murdered his wife. However, your search is hampered by your short-term memory loss. Throughout the film, it tells the story of Sammy Jankis, a man who accidentally killed his diabetic wife; she kept asking for more insulin since she didn't think he had memory loss. The turn: The responsible man only raped his wife and Leonard killed him years ago, he just can't remember it. His wife's real killer is … himself. Your real name? Sammy Jankis. 18/37 Million Dollar Baby (2004) Startup: A gray-haired boxing trainer seeks atonement by helping Maggie, the amateur boxer for Hilary Swank, achieve her dream of becoming a pro. A gray-haired boxing trainer seeks atonement by helping Maggie, the amateur boxer for Hilary Swank, achieve her dream of becoming a pro. The turn: Midway through the movie, Maggie breaks her neck after being hit during a fight. What was a good-feeling loser story quickly turns into a compelling drama about euthanasia. 19/37 The Fog (2007) Startup: Helping several others dodge the monsters lurking in the mist, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) leads the escape from the supermarket in which they have hidden. They get to a car and leave, but soon they run out of gas and realize there is no hope. David carries a weapon and, when the camera is cut, shoots the survivors, including his young son. Helping several others dodge the monsters lurking in the mist, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) leads the escape from the supermarket in which they have hidden. They get to a car and leave, but soon they run out of gas and realize there is no hope. David carries a weapon and, when the camera is cut, shoots the survivors, including his young son. The turn: As he prepares to put the weapon to his head, shadowy figures roll towards him. He is devastated to learn that it is actually the military who have fought the creatures of mist. He killed his son for no reason. Talk about horrible weather. 20/37 Oldboy (2003) Startup: Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik) is kidnapped and held in captivity for 15 years. When he is finally released, he demands revenge with the help of a young woman named Mi-Do (Kang Hye-jung) with whom he falls in love. Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik) is kidnapped and held in captivity for 15 years. When he is finally released, he demands revenge with the help of a young woman named Mi-Do (Kang Hye-jung) with whom he falls in love. The turn: The girl is actually his daughter. Their captors organized their meeting.

21/37 Orphan (2009) Startup: The plot centers on a couple who, after the death of their unborn child, adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl named Esther (Isabelle Furhman) who begins to display disturbing behavior. The plot centers on a couple who, after the death of their unborn child, adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl named Esther (Isabelle Furhman) who begins to display disturbing behavior. The turn: Esther is actually a 33-year-old killer who has a condition that prevents her physical growth. 22/37 The Others (2001) Startup: Nicole Kidman plays Grace, a mother trying to protect her two children from supernatural forces in her Victorian mansion. Nicole Kidman plays Grace, a mother trying to protect her two children from supernatural forces in her Victorian mansion. The turn: In a twist to the ghost story, it turns out that it is Grace and her children who are the ghosts: she killed them, before shooting herself, desperate for the alleged death of her husband in World War II. 23/37 The prestige (2006) Startup: The film traces the rivalry of two magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), who do their best to tease each other, each doing tricks the other considers impossible. The film traces the rivalry of two magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), who do their best to tease each other, each doing tricks the other considers impossible. The turn: It turns out that Fallon, the bearded caretaker of Borden's sons, is actually his twin (also played by Bale), while Angier's technique is much more disturbing: every night, using Tesla's technology, he sends his clone falling. dive into a water tank. 24/37 Planet of the Apes (1968) Startup: Three scientists wake up hundreds of years after being launched into space to discover that they landed on a planet where primates rule over humans, who are their prisoners. Three scientists wake up hundreds of years after being launched into space to discover that they landed on a planet where primates rule over humans, who are their prisoners. The turn: When Charlton Heston's character escapes from his cell, he finally finds the Statue of Liberty protruding from the arena. It turns out that it is not just any planet, it is Earth.

25/37 Primal Fear (1996) Startup: A defense attorney (Richard Gere) firmly believes that his stuttering altar boy client (Edward Norton) is not guilty of murdering an influential Catholic archbishop. He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. A defense attorney (Richard Gere) firmly believes that his stuttering altar boy client (Edward Norton) is not guilty of murdering an influential Catholic archbishop. He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. The turn: He feigned disorder. The final moments of the film see him let go of the stutter and reveal his guilt as his lawyer watches him, disturbed. 26/37 Psychopath (1960) Startup: What viewers initially think is a movie about a robbery committed by Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) turns out to be something much darker. On the run, she arrives at a motel owned by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and is quickly killed by her mother. What viewers initially think is a movie about a robbery committed by Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) turns out to be something much darker. On the run, she arrives at a motel owned by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and is quickly killed by her mother. The turn: Only it's not his mother, it's Norman. Mató a su madre años antes y desde entonces ha desarrollado una doble personalidad. 27/37 Sierra (2004) La puesta en marcha: Después de haber sido encadenado por el asesino de Jigsaw en un baño en ruinas, que tiene un cadáver en el medio de la habitación, el fotógrafo Adam (Leigh Whannell) domina y mata a su captor. Hurga en sus bolsillos, buscando la llave que desbloqueará la cadena alrededor de su pierna, convencido de que la pesadilla finalmente ha terminado. Después de haber sido encadenado por el asesino de Jigsaw en un baño en ruinas, que tiene un cadáver en el medio de la habitación, el fotógrafo Adam (Leigh Whannell) domina y mata a su captor. Hurga en sus bolsillos, buscando la llave que desbloqueará la cadena alrededor de su pierna, convencido de que la pesadilla finalmente ha terminado. El giro: En cambio, encuentra una grabadora de cassette que revela que su supuesto captor era, de hecho, otra víctima del asesino de Jigsaw que simplemente estaba siguiendo sus reglas para obtener un antídoto para un veneno en su cuerpo. Cue un cadáver en el medio de la sala que se eleva para revelarse como el verdadero asesino de rompecabezas. Estuvo allí todo el tiempo. 28/37 Siete (1995) La puesta en marcha: David Mills (Brad Pitt) y el retirado PI William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) se han acercado al asesino en serie, John Doe (Kevin Spacey), quien ha estado usando los siete pecados capitales como inspiración para sus asesinatos. David Mills (Brad Pitt) y el retirado PI William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) se han acercado al asesino en serie, John Doe (Kevin Spacey), quien ha estado usando los siete pecados capitales como inspiración para sus asesinatos. El giro: Le queda un asesinato final por cometer, solo que ya lo ha cometido. Descubrimos que Doe ha matado a la esposa de Mills (Gwyneth Paltrow), lo que lo impulsa a completar el plan de Doe asesinándolo por ira.

29/37 Shutter Island (2010) La puesta en marcha: El mariscal estadounidense Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) y su compañero (Mark Ruffalo) llegan al centro de delincuentes para encontrar a un asesino fugitivo que ahogó a sus tres hijos. El mariscal estadounidense Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) y su compañero (Mark Ruffalo) llegan al centro de delincuentes para encontrar a un asesino fugitivo que ahogó a sus tres hijos. El giro: Teddy es en realidad un paciente, y su compañero es su médico. Él mató a su esposa después de que ella asesinó a sus tres hijos y el elaborado truco es un intento de traer a la superficie sus recuerdos reprimidos. 30/37 El sexto sentido (1999) La puesta en marcha: Un niño que puede ver personas muertas se encuentra con un psicólogo infantil llamado Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) e intenta descubrir la razón detrás de su inquietante habilidad. Un niño que puede ver personas muertas se encuentra con un psicólogo infantil llamado Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) e intenta descubrir la razón detrás de su inquietante habilidad. El giro: Crowe está, de hecho, muerto todo el tiempo. Lo mataron durante un robo que vemos en la escena de apertura de la película. 31/37 Campamento Sleepaway (1983) La puesta en marcha: La introvertida Angela (Felissa Rose) se aterroriza cuando un asesino causa destrucción en el mismo campamento donde su hermano Peter fue asesinado ocho años antes. La introvertida Angela (Felissa Rose) se aterroriza cuando un asesino causa destrucción en el mismo campamento donde su hermano Peter fue asesinado ocho años antes. El giro: Angela es la asesina. Tampoco es Angela en absoluto, sino su presunto hermano muerto Peter, quien fue criado como una niña por su tía después de la muerte de Angela. 32/37 La piel en la que vivo (2011) La puesta en marcha:

Skilled plastic surgeon Dr Robert Ledgard (Antonio Banderas) tries to develop a new skin that could save the lives of burn victims after his wife, Vera, is burned in an auto accident. Skilled plastic surgeon Dr Robert Ledgard (Antonio Banderas) tries to develop a new skin that could save the lives of burn victims after his wife, Vera, is burned in an auto accident. The twist: The Vera we're seeing is not wis wife, but a young man whom Robert abducted and subjected to a vaginoplasty six years before.

33/37 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) The set-up: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) takes a break from trying to stop the film's villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton), to go to his school's Homecoming dance. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) takes a break from trying to stop the film's villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton), to go to his school's Homecoming dance. The twist: He shows up to his date's house, knocks on the door… and comes face to face with The Vulture. He's her father. 34/37 Unbreakable (2000) The set-up: David Dunn survives a train crash that kills 130 passengers, and begins to believe he may have special powers. His life soon collides with comic book store owner Elijah (Samuel L Jackson), who has a rare bone disorder, and helps David discover he has the ability to see the criminal acts of those he comes into contact with. David Dunn survives a train crash that kills 130 passengers, and begins to believe he may have special powers. His life soon collides with comic book store owner Elijah (Samuel L Jackson), who has a rare bone disorder, and helps David discover he has the ability to see the criminal acts of those he comes into contact with. The twist: Elijah is the biggest criminal of them all. When David shakes his hand at the end of the film, he sees that “Mr Glass” is the mastermind behind numerous terrorist attacks – including the train crash he survived. 35/37 The Usual Suspects (1995) The set-up: Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) reveals a criminal plot concocted by the notorious Keyser Soze. He's eventually set free. Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) reveals a criminal plot concocted by the notorious Keyser Soze. He's eventually set free. The twist He made the whole thing up – Kint is Keyser Soze. 36/37 The Visit (2015) The set-up: A mother’s rift with her parents is healed when she sends her two children, who they’ve never met, to stay with them when she goes on holiday. All is going well until the kids become somewhat weirded out by their strange behaviour. A mother’s rift with her parents is healed when she sends her two children, who they’ve never met, to stay with them when she goes on holiday. All is going well until the kids become somewhat weirded out by their strange behaviour. The twist: Their mother becomes disturbed when she sees her parents while Skyping her children – it’s not them. It emerges that these imposters are mental home patients who murdered the couple, and have now taken up residence in their house.

37/37 The Wicker Man (1973) The set-up:

A sergeant is sent to a remote island in order to investigate the case of a missing girl. A sergeant is sent to a remote island in order to investigate the case of a missing girl. The twist: The girl was never missing – it was just an elaborate hoax to lure an out-of-towner so the island's residents could sacrifice him to their Sun God.

Enjoyed this gallery? Why not try:

35 brilliant films that bombed at the box office

34 actors who regret big roles

45 films you never realised were banned