Texas man, Ex-Nebraska Outfitter, sentenced for hunting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

OMAHA, Neb. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas man and a former Nebraska hunting guide was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay more than $ 80,000 for his part in an illegal hunting operation.

Federal prosecutors say Jordan Cook, 32, of Boerne, was sentenced Tuesday in Omaha federal court after he pleaded guilty to six minor charges.

The charges stem from an investigation into Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow, which has been charged with a large number of hunting violations, including hunting deer and turkeys in bait areas, from a public highway, at night and without valid permissions.

To date, 25 people have pleaded guilty and have been ordered to pay more than $ 240,000 in fines and restitution.