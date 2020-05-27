Texas Instruments infuriates hobbyists with limits on calculator programming support

%MINIFYHTML9a4892786789ed633c3cef402c883f8813%

Texas Instruments has removed the ability of some of its most popular calculators to run programs written in assembly or C, Cemetech reports. Fans are not happy with the changes. In addition to being used as educational tools, TI calculators are also relatively simple and inexpensive programming devices.

According to a customer service email posted on TI-Planet (via Linus Tech Tips), affected calculators include the popular TI-84 Plus CE, as well as the TI-83 Plus CE-T and the TI-83 Premium CE. Functionality is disappearing in the latest firmware update for the devices, and there is currently no way to roll back the software.

The popular TI-84 Plus CE is one of the affected calculators

The change is being made to try to prevent students from circumventing the exam mode restrictions of calculators, but in the process it also removes a key avenue that hobbyists have used to run their programs. Although calculators still support other programming languages ​​like TI-BASIC and Python, these languages ​​are much slower, with implications for what types of programs can be reasonably run.

IT enthusiasts argue that certain cheats will not be stopped by the change. A poster in the forum Cassio planet notes that people can still change the notification LED in Exam mode on calculators, for example. It's also rare for exam moderators to verify that students are running the latest firmware on their calculators, so cheats could, in theory, run an older firmware version as a workaround.

No one is forcing hobbyists to update their firmware, so it seems likely that many will hang on to their outdated software for as long as possible. However, the changes are a big blow to the community as a whole, as they will no longer be able to buy new calculators with support for the more powerful programming languages.