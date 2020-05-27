Texas A,amp;M graduate Stephen Cox named new US attorney USA For the Eastern District of Texas 1 day after the abrupt resignation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLaee7ed0f600bf8330f89054d441b458714% %MINIFYHTMLaee7ed0f600bf8330f89054d441b458714%

– The United States Attorney General, William Barr, announced the appointment of Stephen J. Cox as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, beginning Monday, June 1.

The move comes a day after the abrupt resignation of Joseph D. Brown beginning Sunday, May 31.

Brown did not say why he was leaving.

Cox, who has a Bachelor of Science in Texas A,amp;M, will now serve as the primary federal law enforcement office for East Texas. The district extends from Beaumont to Texarkana and includes the Dallas area.

“I am pleased to appoint Stephen J. Cox as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Steve has been a consummate professional and dedicated leader throughout his time in the Office of the Associate Attorney General, "said Attorney General William P. Barr." Steve's vast experience in areas ranging from regulatory reform to fraud and Corporate compliance, and its reputation for fairness, good judgment and stewardship, will serve you well in East Texas. "



Before being appointed as the US Attorney, Cox served as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Chief of Staff within the Department's Associate Attorney General Office. In his role, Cox spearheaded numerous policy reforms related to corporate law enforcement and regulatory reform, as well as oversaw various Department issues related to financial fraud and healthcare fraud. He also served as vice chair of the Deputy Attorney General's working group on corporate compliance and accountability, and as executive director of the Department's regulatory reform working group.

Previously, Cox served on the William H. Webster Commission on the FBI, Counterterrorism, Intelligence and the Fort Hood events, and as Senior Advisor to the US Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. USA Cox has also spent time in private practice, dealing with white collar investigations, ethics and compliance, and regulatory issues.