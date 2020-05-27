Terry Crews arrives at Golden Buzzer for Amazing Choir Group

NBC

The new season of the talent show also features new judge Sofía Vergara with Heidi Klum meeting with other judges, including Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

"America has talent"He returned for season 15 on Tuesday, May 26. The new season featured a new judge Sofia Vergara with Heidi klum meet with other judges, including Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews, meanwhile, he repeated his role as host.

The pig-friendly act Pork Chop Revue opened the first episode. His act saw a huge pig pushing a cart at one point. Heidi loved it and the judges decided to send the act to the next round.

<br />

What followed was the Bad Salsa dance duo consisting of Sumanth Maroju and Sonali Majumder. Despite the name, their performance was not bad at all, as Sofia praised them and said "they look beautiful together." As expected, they were voted for the next round.

<br />

The next performer was the young drummer Malik. It offered an incredible performance, enough to make Sofia, Howie and Simon give him a big ovation. Malik kept going! Later, the music duo Broken Roots took the stage to sing a cover of "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi. The judges were impressed and sent them to the next round.

<br />

<br />

Magician Ryan Tricks then enlisted Howie and Simon in their performance. It was "fantastic," according to Heidi. Simon also said there is something he really liked about Ryan. It was moving! Singer Archie Williams wrongly imprisoned sang a powerful performance of Elton John"Don't let the sun go down on me" and received a big ovation.

<br />

<br />

The episode also featured performances by the singing duo Double Dragon, the Impressionist Vincent Marcus, and an act of danger from Moses. All three were moving to the next round.

<br />

Concluding the night was a dazzling performance by Voices of Our City. The choir group touched everyone, especially Terry, who hit the Golden Buzzer for them. With that, Voices of Our City went straight to the live shows.