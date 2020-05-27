Terrace House canceled after the death of Castmate Hana Kimura

After the death of Terrace of the house star Hana Kimura, the production of the last season of the show has been canceled. The actor and professional wrestler died last weekend. She was 22 years old.

Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television announced the cancellation of the Netflix reality show in a statement on Wednesday. "We would like to express our sincere condolences on the death of Hana Kimuar, who appeared on the show," the statement read. News. "We have decided to cancel production."

According to the publication, the deceased actor died of an apparent suicide, "after months of abuse that he reportedly faced online." However, the official cause of his death has not been made public.

Stardom Wrestling confirmed his death on Twitter with a statement on May 22, writing: "Fans of stardom, we regret to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and wait a moment for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with your family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. "

When the news of his death broke, fans of the Japanese star shared their grief over the tragic news and also expressed concern over the cryptic messages he was posting on Twitter prior to his death.