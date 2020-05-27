Home Entertainment Teejayx6 responds to video of him jumping in the mall

Teejayx6 went online to respond after he went online on Tuesday after images of him jumping in a mall went viral.

"Listen, a group of n * ggas is approaching you, brother. I still have the little black eye too, look," Teejayx6 said via Instagram Live. "I have the little black eye, you see? You see the black eye. Those niggas hit me on the butt. But, I don't know, brother. I don't know how I'm going to Detroit so fast, wasn't that video today, brother?"

