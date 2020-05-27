Teejayx6 responds to video of him jumping in the mall

Teejayx6 went online to respond after he went online on Tuesday after images of him jumping in a mall went viral.

"Listen, a group of n * ggas is approaching you, brother. I still have the little black eye too, look," Teejayx6 said via Instagram Live. "I have the little black eye, you see? You see the black eye. Those niggas hit me on the butt. But, I don't know, brother. I don't know how I'm going to Detroit so fast, wasn't that video today, brother?"

The incident reportedly took place at the Lenox Mall in Atlanta.

In the video clip posted on Twitter, the rapper is chased by a large group of men, and it doesn't seem like a warm and cozy party, to say the least.

He runs away.

Some fans deny that it was him, but that he was just a man who looks like him, but after Teejay's confession, everything is a bit confusing.