Teddi Mellencamp accuses Dorit Kemsley of constantly shading her

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one The real housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies stop "trampling,quot;, like Lisa Rinna declares and expresses their complaints among themselves. Dorit Kemsley starts the ventilation session by confronting Kyle richards for his comments on his friendship with Erika jayne.
"This really hurt me, Kyle, you said," You are not as good a friend of Erika as you think you are, "laments the designer from Beverly Beach." That's a very strong and painful thing to say. "
For him Hallowe'en Actress, at the time, was upset that "everyone was coming towards me."
"Suddenly, it felt like, 'Oh! This is all like banning the best friends situation,'" adds Kyle.
"But I have no friends, remember? That's what you told me," Erika responds in response. "That's why you don't have friends."
When Dorit once again calls Kyle for his "hurtful,quot; words, the mother of four says she said those things because she was upset.
Although Lisa notes that "we have all said,quot; Denise Richards he's not ready to let Kyle break free. "What made you say that to him?" Charlie SheenIt's ex-press.
Before Kyle can reply, Erika jumps up and reveals the drama, it all started with comments on the former's link to Teddi Mellencamp.
"Here you got very angry and started crying. And you said, 'Listen, I can't believe Erika that you're making fun of my anxiety, because you know how hard I struggle'," recalls Erika. . "I also have anxiety, that's not what I was saying. I was making that point to go to Dorit's point of global a global agreement."
As Kyle states that Erika's point was not "nice,quot;, the "XXPEN $ IVE,quot; replies that neither was the RHOBH OG Also, Erika defends that she is not "reaching,quot; Kyle, she is just being "honest,quot;.
Following Erika's final argument, she is married to the famous lawyer Thomas Girardi After all, Teddi has a few words for Dorit.
"My point was that you two are close," says Dorit.
"But when you bring me into the conversation, you always shade me," Teddi replies. "I don't know if there is anything between you and Kyle that you need to work out, but I don't need to be shaded in a friendly situation that you don't really involve me in. It's something you guys should work for."
And if that point is not enough, Teddi adds: "Unless you really don't like it and want to keep humiliating me."
Will women get over this latest drama? For that answer, be sure to watch tonight's new episode.
