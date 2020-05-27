Teddi Mellencamp accuses Dorit Kemsley of constantly shading her

Conveying your problems.

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one The real housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies stop "trampling,quot;, like Lisa Rinna declares and expresses their complaints among themselves. Dorit Kemsley starts the ventilation session by confronting Kyle richards for his comments on his friendship with Erika jayne.

"This really hurt me, Kyle, you said," You are not as good a friend of Erika as you think you are, "laments the designer from Beverly Beach." That's a very strong and painful thing to say. "

For him Hallowe'en Actress, at the time, was upset that "everyone was coming towards me."

"Suddenly, it felt like, 'Oh! This is all like banning the best friends situation,'" adds Kyle.

"But I have no friends, remember? That's what you told me," Erika responds in response. "That's why you don't have friends."

When Dorit once again calls Kyle for his "hurtful,quot; words, the mother of four says she said those things because she was upset.