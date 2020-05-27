technology: technology restart in store for the EU as crisis recovery plans – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLee897803b2fbe77505228b7aa074cd5a11%

%MINIFYHTMLee897803b2fbe77505228b7aa074cd5a12% %MINIFYHTMLee897803b2fbe77505228b7aa074cd5a12%

From scaling up 5G deployment to exploiting its data, the European Union is turning to technology to help it recover from the coronavirus crisis and better compete in key areas with the United States and China.

As part of a € 750 billion ($ 825 billion) recovery plan announced Wednesday, the European Commission said the goal was to achieve technological sovereignty in crucial areas after it emerges from the crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus.

This has underscored how the 27-country bloc depends on others for key technologies and crucial material supplies.

"The pandemic and its consequences on our lives and economies have highlighted the importance of digitization in all areas of the EU economy and society," said the bloc's executive body when announcing the plan to help the countries of the EU.

The proposal includes more investment in 5G and 6G networks, and the main beneficiaries are expected to be health, education, transport, logistics and media, but did not give any figures.

Other areas that will receive more funds include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, secure communication, data and cloud infrastructure, supercomputers, quantum, and blockchain.

The Commission also reiterated plans to pass a data law to capitalize on the treasury of the industrial, environmental, health, transportation and public administration data block.

He sent a warning to the big online platforms, on which thousands of European companies depend to access and do business, saying that a new legislation known as the Digital Services Law planned for the end of 2020 will establish clear rules.

"It will offer greater security for online consumers, prevent abuse of market power by platforms and ensure a fair market with equal opportunities for small businesses," said the Commission.

%MINIFYHTMLee897803b2fbe77505228b7aa074cd5a13%

A proposed cyber security strategy to be developed in the coming months aims to help EU countries increase the security of their networks and tackle malicious online attacks.

