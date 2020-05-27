Tamar Braxton reveals who told her and ex-husband Vincent Herbert that her son, Logan Herbert, needed therapy during their bitter and public divorce – her boyfriend David Adefeso is making things better

Tamar Braxton is living her best life with her dream boyfriend, David Adefeso. In a recent interview, she openly spoke about the challenges she faced after her divorce from Vincent Herbert in 2017.

The singer and reality TV star confessed that after she and Vincent decided to separate, her counselor advised them to take specific steps for the sake of their son, Logan.

Parents were also advised to send Logan to therapy so that he could better deal with the potentially traumatic situation for some children. Tamar explained that she should have gone to therapy when her parents separated.

Tamar stated, "The counselor said, 'You may want to get along with your son,' and that's when we made the decision, it's about him and not us."

Tamar also gave an update on how Logan has fared.

She shared, "So, I found out I'm growing up. Logan is my male version, which shouldn't surprise me, but I'm surprised. He has a great personality. He's funny. He's very, very smart and he's, like, the Bigger. Am I saying this about myself? No, he is the best kid of all time. He is so cool. He is the only kid, so he watches me to play all the time, and that's a lot, but I think that we divide time between Sonic the Hedgehog and Atlanta Real Housewives. "

She also revealed that she and her ex-husband have a great relationship and added: "(No) not even that, it's all the years of trying to figure out where we fit in, right? Because for 16 years, we've been together and been best friends , and I think what we had to go back to is remembering that we were friends first, and it took a while, especially, you know, with (my boyfriend, David Adefeso), in the mix of things. But we are in a very, Very good place. We realized that it is not about us. It is not about our feelings. It is not about what happened. It is about Logan, and it is about us setting the best example for him and being there for him so that's the choice we made however you have to make that decision

