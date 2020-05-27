Tamar Braxton has a special gift for the world: check out his surprising surprise

Tamar Braxton shared a message that made many of his fans happy. She prepared a surprise for them, and people are amazed, showing their love in the comments.

Check out her big ad she shared on her social media account.

‘Remember when I made the big cut? Have you ever made a big cut and why? Honestly, I was so tired of the world telling me that she was only beautiful with wigs, fabrics, etc.… NOW YOU DON'T INTERVIEW IT I LOVE A FABRIC OR A WIG, but you should love yourself without it too. You guys ripped me apart for no edges, but guess what the edges and hair grew on me with this formula I love‼ ️ You guys were laughing at my edges being snatched away, and I'm about to help you grow yours. ! Tonight after my debut show on VH1, join me live, I have a special gift for the world, "Tamar captioned in his post.

One fan said, "I have never cut my hair, but I have cut and shaved many people." One of my clients told me that he wanted to shave his head and that his hair was up to his back, so I asked him are you sure? And she answered yes because her daughter was undergoing treatments and everything … broke my heart. "

A follower posted this message: "I made the big cut 2 weeks ago … I got tired of the gray streaks, so I cut everything in Gray … I feel tired of feeling that my hair defined me. Now it's short in everything gray with some black yet … I love it … I'm not looking for validation from others. "

Someone else said: ‘I made my big cut in late 2019! I felt empowered and ready for all new things. And you are apart from inspiration. "

Another commenter posted this message: ‘Yes. In college. My hair was permanent for so long that I didn't even remember what seemed to be not permanent. Once I got to college, no one knew how to leave hair permanent, so I cut it and got natural. I haven't looked back since then. "

One commenter wrote: ‘I made a big cut about two years ago. I was scared for 14 years … they say that when a woman cuts her hair, she is about to change her life, and so I did. The best decision I made, I started living for myself as I did not agree with what everyone else wanted it to be. "

Here is Tamar's product: "We only have less than 100 jars in stock, hurry up Ladies + Gentz ​​… BIO LINK #omggrowgirl,quot;

People were amazed and many fans said they would definitely order this.



