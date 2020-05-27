Tamar Braxton goes live on Facebook today to talk about his new show: here are the details.

Tamar Braxton will launch today on his Facebook account to talk about his new show called Catch a beautician. Fans couldn't be more excited, and Tamar has already made it very clear that this means a lot to her, having a new show.

& # 39; Join me on Facebook Live tomorrow 5/27 @ 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET to chat with @Essence about my new HIT show, "To Catch a Beautician,quot; and more, "Tamar was writing the day before on IG.

A follower said, "They need to go ahead and give it their place during the day," and someone else posted this message: "Omg, my daughter and I missed the day and time of the next episode."

Another commenter said: ‘Hi Tamar, I really like your new show. It's going to be a HIT, "and someone else wrote," As a fellow esthetician, this show is stressful but dazzling. "I like Lawd, don't let it be me! Say ah! & # 39;

Someone else said, "Loving ALL the self-adjustments you've made in the past few years, really a plus in your SUCCESS!" it's great, and you don't just beat everyone up, actually help. Good concept. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘I love your new show. Tay will definitely tune in tomorrow and every Monday at 9 p.m. PT. I love you Tamar. "

Tamar also shared another exciting announcement regarding a hair care product as you can see above.

A fan said: ‘I just bought mine! I will always support you, "and someone else posted this message:" I would love to see the reviews and results for this. I am trying to find a product for hair growth. It's hard to choose ".

Another commenter wrote: "Congratulations Tay, I am definitely ordering this for my edges!" And someone else said, "I have my order! I really enjoyed the show. It must be good because my husband listened to both episodes. This really fits you!"

Ad

Tamar recently shared an emotional message about having her show.



Post views:

0 0