Sylvester Stallone puts the Quinta Golf Club Home up for sale

Priced at $ 3.35 million

Sylvester Stallone you are selling your vacation home.

The "Rocky" star has launched his La Quinta, California golf platform for $ 3.35 million (£ 2.7 million).

The Mediterranean-style property features four bedrooms, a vaulted foyer, arched doorways and vaulted ceilings, a wine room, and an outdoor kitchen, while the master suite has its own fireplace, private deck, and raised TV at the foot of the bed. , where the new owner can see all the Stallone movies.

The estate in the La Quinta Madison Club golf community was built in 2008.

Stallone also owns houses in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida.