Sweet 16: NHL playoff qualifying round is hard to predict – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The NHL regular season is over and the Stanley Cup chase is underway if hockey returns this summer.

The league settled on a 24-team postseason format that Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano supported in March when the coronavirus was shutting down sports.

"You can't eliminate teams that are in percentage of points or things like that," said Giordano. "I think you're going to 12 and 12. More teams come in this year, maybe a couple of goodbyes at the top and playing outside."

The top four teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences make it through to the final 16, except for a handful of all-out games to determine the ranking. That's Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the east and St. Louis, Colorado, Las Vegas, and Dallas in the west.

"It rewards teams that had a good regular season, and will serve almost as a preseason for the top four in each conference," said NBC Sports analyst Patrick Sharp, who won the Cup three times as a player. with Chicago "There are positions on the line and you want to position yourself the best you can, but it's an opportunity for those guys to get rid of the rust and prepare for a tough opponent because anyone who faces in that first round will be coming out of a pretty intense series "

The best would face the winners of these eight series in the opening first round, the best of five:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 12 Montreal Canadiens

Penguins captain and three-time champion Sidney Crosby didn't mind going straight to the playoffs given the limited time. His reward is a matchup against elite goalkeeper Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens, who had 15 points less than Pittsburgh when the season stopped.

Season series: Penguins won two of three.

What Sharp Says: “Pricing could be key in this series. … Pittsburgh is a team that is going to get healthy, hopefully. They had some key guys injured before the close that they were going to lose important games in the stretch. ”

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 11 New York Rangers

Carolina was one of the two teams (along with Tampa Bay) that voted against this playoff format. Hurricanes should no longer need emergency goalkeeper David Ayres with healthy Petr Mrazek and James Reimer and Dougie Hamilton ready to return on defense.

Season Series: The Rangers won all four.

What Sharp says: "I like how (the hurricanes) compete, and they can close the games with the best of them." Now they retrieved their goalkeepers and Dougie returned. I like its possibilities. … They were an exciting team to watch, the New York Rangers. (Winger Artemi) Panarin is offensively improving everyone. "

No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida Panthers

This is a rematch of a 2016 series, but basically everything has changed for these teams since then. Barry Trotz has put his stamp on the islanders, and three-time Cup winner Joel Quenneville is in his first season with high-flying Florida.

Season series: the islanders won all three.

What Sharp Says: "They're two different styles of play. The Islanders and Barry Trotz and (GM Lou Lamoriello) are going to be a very disciplined and defense-oriented team … That neutral zone is going to get clogged. And for a team like the Panthers that showed this season that they would exchange some opportunities to have some opportunities … it will be a difficult matchup for them. "

No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets

If Toronto wants to bring the Cup home for the first time since 1967, Auston Matthews and Co. first has to deal with the pesky Blue Jackets that knocked out the best-seeded Lightning in the first round last year.

Season series: divide two games.

What Sharp Says: "You know what you're facing with the Blue Jackets. It will be a direct game, a tough matchup. And Toronto, finally you move away from Boston, but now you have to face a team like Columbus that we saw how well they They played Tampa Bay last year, so it's not easier for Toronto. "

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 5 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks

Connor McDavid only has his second playoff test in his fifth season. The No. 97, who had 97 points in the regular season, can compete alongside NHL top scorer Leon Draisaitl against a longtime Blackhawks opponent.

Season Series: Blackhawks won two of three.

What Sharp Says: "I don't know if you can slow down (McDavid) in a playoff series more easily than in the regular season. … That's a tough matchup for anyone, especially Chicago, a team that gives more chances to notation that anyone left in the playoff group. "

No. 6 Nashville Predators vs. No. 11 Arizona Coyotes

Nashville and Arizona made a major move on the season. The Predators replaced coach Peter Laviolette with John Hynes and the Coyotes traded for 2018 MVP Taylor Hall. Only one of them will reach the final 16.

Season series: divide two games.

What Sharp Says: "It seems like the change of coach made a little difference for the Preds." … Arizona is a team that has trouble scoring goals, but can take defensive action. They have a great goal, they keep the puck out of the net with a pretty good clip. Those are teams that will be difficult to play in these short series, the best of five. ”

No. 7 Vancouver Canucks vs. No. 10 Minnesota Wild

The Canucks recover goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom from a knee injury, and have had the benefit of skating at home in Sweden during the break. Minnesota interim coach Dean Evason has a chance to show that he deserves the full-time job.

Season series: Wild won two of three.

What Sharp Says: "They have some centerpieces there in Vancouver that are going to test the big stage, the big playoff matches." It will be great for your development. … (The Wild) have that last crack to show what they have as a group. This could be the last chance that this core group in Minnesota will have to win a few playoff rounds. ”

No. 8 Calgary Flames vs. No. 9 Winnipeg Jets

The constantly changing flames face the Jets' continuity, and the winner of this series could make a real noise in the West. There are likely to be some major changes for the loser.

Season Series: Jets won only meetings in overtime.

What Sharp Says: "It seemed like (the flames) were starting to find their rhythm. But they face a team in Winnipeg that just before closing, they were playing intense hockey. They knew what they were up against. They kind of looked for the playoffs. "

