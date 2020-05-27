SWAT team arrests San Mateo county domestic violence suspect – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – SWAT officers arrested Anthony González at his home on a multitude of felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident in San Mateo, authorities announced Wednesday.

San Mateo police investigators said they received a call at 2:54 am Tuesday asking them to perform a well check on a house in the 3000 block of Shasta Dr. The caller was concerned that it might have happened. a domestic assault.

Officials learned that the victim had lost consciousness twice after receiving a punch in the face, a head key and allegedly strangled by González after a dispute over custody of the children.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation led officers to González's home in San Leandro, where he surrendered after being confronted by SWAT. He was transported to the main San Mateo County Jail and booked.