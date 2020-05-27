Suspect arrested in Kyoto animation arson case that claimed 36 lives – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML08e2a1ace5ef61ca1e10662e75e5cd1a11%

Japanese police arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder on Wednesday after the arson attack last year at the Kyoto Animation headquarters, which resulted in the deaths of 36 people and injured 33 more.

Shinji Aoba was identified as the primary suspect immediately after the incident, but was seriously burned and as such was unable to face the charges prior to this point. Kyoto police had planned to arrest him in January, but the arrangements were affected by the spread of the coronavirus and its current state, which left him bedridden.

According to the Japan Times, Aoba has now been transferred from the hospital to a Kyoto police station, where he will be interrogated. It was said to have visible severe burn marks during the transfer.

At the time of the attack, Aoba claimed that the studio had plagiarized his novel for one of his animations, and reports today say he does not deny his involvement. Since then, the company has said that Aoba may have submitted a draft to an annual public contest it conducts, but has denied basing any animation on its work. Aoba had been in treatment for mental illness prior to the incident.

A total of 70 people were working in the building when Aoba is suspected of lighting gasoline to set fire around 10:30 a.m. Local time on July 18, 2019. The number of lives lost makes the incident one of the worst murder cases in Japan history.