Suspect arrested in Anime Studio Fire in Japan who killed 36

Police in Japan arrested a man suspected of setting fire to an anime studio in Kyoto on Wednesday that killed 36 people last summer in the worst mass murder in the country in decades.
The suspect, Shinji Aoba, 42, was arrested after having sufficiently recovered from the injuries he sustained in the fire to face charges, and after Japan lifted his confinement for coronavirus.
The July 18 attack on Kyoto Animation, a famous anime studio that produced popular "life,quot; shows and movies, shocked Japan for targeting a symbol of the country's popular culture and a major export of soft power. Authorities said the attacker had yelled "Die!" When he entered the building and tried to escape, he collapsed on the street and was subdued by the workers.
Japanese media reported that Mr. Aoba, who had spent more than three years in prison for robbing a convenience store in 2012, held a grudge against the study because he believed that "He stole novels."
Police said that after Mr. Aoba had entered the study, he poured accelerant onto the floor and set it on fire, with the fire quickly engulfing the building. Many of the victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning. At least 30 others were injured.
The attack came just weeks after an attacker continued a riot in a Tokyo suburb in which 17 girls were stabbed, killing one of them and an adult.
Mr. Aoba was unconscious for weeks after the fire and suffered severe burns that reportedly left him unable to walk or feed.
"Now we will focus on the interrogation of the suspect and continue our investigation to fully examine the crime," Toshiyuki Kawase, a police investigator, told reporters.