Suncor reports chemical shine at Sand Creek, refinery containment area breach in North Denver – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb6151bd5d4fb5d46ea1086c24bd6674313%

%MINIFYHTMLb6151bd5d4fb5d46ea1086c24bd6674314% %MINIFYHTMLb6151bd5d4fb5d46ea1086c24bd6674314%

Contaminated water has been flowing into Sand Creek and the South Platte River from the Suncor Energy oil refinery north of Denver, and company officials said Wednesday they were monitoring conditions and "will make necessary repairs,quot; in an area of containment that has been failing.

A glow of benzene and other chemicals first appeared in Sand Creek on May 7, prompting work to beef up the containment area, company officials said in a bulletin released Wednesday on the company's Facebook page. .

Heavy rains on Sunday raised the level of the stream, breaking the containment area. However, "rapidly changing conditions made it unsafe to continue the work," Suncor officials wrote.

"Since we discovered the gloss, we have taken a number of steps to ensure containment, identify the material, and understand the potential source," company officials wrote. "We continue to take this situation seriously and are working with the appropriate regulatory agencies as we continue to investigate."

Suncor officials said they took water samples from Sand Creek and the South Platte River and analyzed them for benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene, and methyl tert-butyl ether. The results showed that the concentrations did not exceed state standards for surface water in those waterways, company officials said.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did not immediately respond to inquiries about conditions at the refinery.

The refinery is located in the extreme north of Denver in Commerce City, just above Sand Creek from the confluence where the stream empties into the South Platte River.

"Who's watching this?" Adams County Commissioner Steve O & # 39; Dorisio said. "I am concerned about the problems that continue to occur."

The water pollution problems at the refinery follow recent air emissions that have raised concerns by state health officials and residents. In March, state officials announced that Suncor will pay up to $ 9 million in a settlement for multiple violations of air pollution at the refinery since 2017.

%MINIFYHTMLb6151bd5d4fb5d46ea1086c24bd6674315%

Suncor officials said air monitoring near the refinery along the Sandway Greenway bike path shows that pollution levels remain below levels allowed by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration. USA

For years Suncor has faced groundwater contamination problems at the refinery that have led to the leakage of benzene and other toxic chemicals into the water and soil. The complete cleaning has been slow.

State health inspectors identified a broken "dead leg,quot; pipe under a storage tank as a source of previous spills. Suncor capped it in 2011, but fluids leaking from the pipe into a toxic underground column still littered the surface waters at Sand Creek, which flows into the South Platte.

Benzene-contaminated groundwater has also spread in other directions: along Burlington's concrete-lined irrigation ditch and below the adjacent Metro sewage plant and below the Sand Creek bed.

State health officials have said they do not believe the plume has reached the river directly and that the plume size has remained stable or decreased. But benzene levels in the past have been high, according to state data.

State officials have repeatedly ordered Suncor to repair the refinery, including working around storage tanks. Company contractors have built underground clay walls and removed hundreds of thousands of gallons of liquid hydrocarbons from trenches.

Suncor officials said they looked for other broken pipes.

Colorado public health officials ordered the installation of more walls and monitoring wells to track toxic plumes, as well as aeration systems that absorb benzene vapors from the soil. More than 100 aeration wells have been placed between the refinery and Metro Wastewater.

But extracting benzene from the ground has been difficult because this can spread fumes into the air. State air officials have mandated emission controls, including carbon filters, to minimize air pollution.