Students will wear face masks at all times under the Los Angeles County plan to reopen schools – Up News Info Los Angeles

– When Los Angeles County schools reopen, students will be required to wear face masks at all times under a plan released Wednesday.

The 45-page framework published by the county Office of Education imposes severe restrictions designed to protect two million students across COVID-19, including mandatory face masks, a limit of 16 students per classroom, staggered schedules, and more. measures, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Under the plan, school lunches would be served in classrooms instead of cafeterias, hallways would be one-way, and each student would be assigned a ball to play alone, according to the Times.

"Our top priority is health and safety," said Debra Duardo, the superintendent of the county office of education. "Unfortunately, some of the things that kids have been able to enjoy in the past, are not going to

able to do that. "

The Office of Education provides services and financial supervision for the 80 school systems in the county.

While the vast majority of schools have transitioned to online learning, teachers and other school officials have recognized the challenges of learning at home and say it is critical that leaders prepare to return to campus, even when schools They face potentially deep cuts under Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget.