Stocks Shuffle As Policy Exceeds Recovery Hopes – Live Updates

The New York Stock Exchange trading floor reopened on Tuesday, albeit with a reduced count to allow room for social distancing measures to remain in effect. Floor brokers and trading floor officials will be able to return, while designated market makers, specialized traders who buy and sell to "market,quot; in certain securities, will continue to operate remotely.

Latam, the largest airline in Latin America, said Tuesday that it had filed for bankruptcy protection, the last airline to fall victim to the pandemic. The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had obtained $ 900 million in financing from major shareholders, including the Cueto and Amaro families and Qatar Airlines, and that it would work with creditors to reduce its debt while continuing to operate. AviancaColombia's flagship airline and one of the world's oldest airlines, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.