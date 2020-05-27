Stocks Shuffle As Policy Exceeds Recovery Hopes – Live Updates

Global stocks mingle as political tensions outpace hopes of recovery.
European stocks opened modestly on Wednesday after a mixed day in Asia as the US rhetoric towards China slowed a market recovery.
London was 0.7 percent higher in early operations, outpacing gains in France and Germany. Trade in Asia had been similarly muted, with Japan and South Korea ending moderately higher with stocks in China, Hong Kong and Australia ending lower.
Futures markets forecast a modest rise in US stocks later on Wednesday, despite a strong recovery on Wall Street on Tuesday.
Other markets were skeptical. US Treasury bond prices. USA They rose as oil prices fell in the futures markets.
The mixed messages came after President Trump said Tuesday that the United States It could offer a strong response as early as this week to China's effort to strengthen its control over Hong Kong, a former semi-autonomous British colony that offers economic and civil liberties that the continent lacks. Market uncertainty also came as police flooded the streets of Hong Kong in anticipation of public protests against Beijing's plans to enact a national security law covering the city of some seven million people.
Concerns offset growing optimism about the coronavirus recovery, as officials in the United States, Europe and Japan have taken steps in recent days to reopen their economies. On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S,amp;P 500 Index ended 1.2 percent higher.
Two of the world's largest economies said on Wednesday they would inject trillions of dollars to shore up companies, industries and individuals affected by the coronavirus.
Japan and Europe, both early victims of the global pandemic that recently began reopening after long closings, resisted austerity forces to enact stimulus plans.
Japan's cabinet was expected to approve more than a trillion dollars in stimulus funds, according to local news reports. The funds are likely to include a combination of grants to businesses and individuals.
Japan's new package follows a trillion-dollar series of measures that the country approved in April. Together, the two packages would equal 40 percent of Japan's economic output, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Wednesday morning.
Japan's economy contracted 3.4 percent in the three-month period ending in March. In mid-April, the country entered a state of emergency, a kind of voluntary closure that continued this week.
In Belgium, opposition to the bailout came from some of the wealthiest nations in the bloc, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Austria, who said the European Commission should not give cash but offer loans. When Germany and France, the wealthiest countries in the bloc, reached an agreement on subsidies, the so-called Frugal Four seemed forced to accept.
Observers say the deal marks a new foray by the European Commission into capital markets, which some have called a step toward creating a "United States of Europe,quot;.
Wall Street analysts have become increasingly pessimistic in recent weeks about the prospect of corporate earnings, even as investors have consistently pushed markets higher, breaking the link between analyst forecasts and the direction of share prices.
Most companies on the S,amp;P 500 stock index have reported their first-quarter earnings, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on earnings is becoming evident, at least from January to March. On a per share basis, S,amp;P 500 companies' earnings fell 13 percent, making it the worst decline since 2009.
Analysts think things will get worse before they get better. At the end of March, the consensus among analysts was that earnings of the companies making up the index would sink a modest 1.8 percent in 2020. But after digesting Agilent Technologies companies' financial reports to Zions Bancorp, they now believe that 2020 earnings will. drop more than 20 percent.
The section of any finance textbook on stock prices argues that the direction of the stock market is largely determined by the earnings and dividends that shareholders expect companies to produce in the future. AND Academic research has repeatedly shown that when Wall Street analysts review their earnings forecasts for a company, they can move stock prices.
Following conventional wisdom, the current collapse in earnings expectations, and analyst's pitiful forecasts for future earnings, should be driving down stock prices. But investors don't seem to be following analyst signals. The S,amp;P 500 has shot up more than 30 percent in the past two months.
That raises questions about how they could be used. Companies and government agencies in China have a mixed record of how to keep personal information safe from attacks and leaks. Authorities have also taken an expansive view of the use high-tech surveillance tools in the name of public safety. For now, the Chinese authorities have set few limits on how the apps can be used.
Some people in China think that the city of Hangzhou has gone too far. Technology center officials are exploring the expansion of the health code to rank citizens with a "personal health index,quot; that could include data such as how long they sleep, how many steps they take, how much they smoke and drink and other unspecified metrics.
The proposal has received quick online criticism in China. While the public can do little about central government surveillance, it has become increasingly aware of potential misuse by data thieves and meddling local officials.
"I know that in this era of Big Data, it's very easy for data controllers to verify and use personal information in a matter of minutes." author Shen Jiake wrote. But Hangzhou's plan "crosses a line," he said.
New data released Wednesday showed that the Chinese economy, or at least the part that involves its vast industrial sector, continues to recover from the outbreak.
Industrial sales in April rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier, statistics officials said, after a disastrous decline in the first three months of the year, when the country was dealing with the worst of the outbreak. Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics and analyzed by The New York Times suggested that sales at the largest industrial companies coincided with levels they reached a year earlier.
Key areas including the automotive, specialty equipment, electrical machinery, electronics and high-tech manufacturing sector have seen the most growth, according to Zhu Hong, a senior statistician at NBS. "Orders are gradually returning and profits are obviously increasing," he said in an NBS statement.
Part of the business comes from work that calmed down during the outbreak. Some also stem from government efforts to get the economy back on track.
A key area remains weak: those who spend in China. Retail sales have continued to decline, at a time when many Chinese consumers are still grappling with job losses, cut wages and reduced hours.
Wall Street's focus was economic recovery on Tuesday, and stocks rebounded along with crude oil prices.
The S,amp;P 500 was up more than 1 percent, and the stocks of the companies most likely to benefit from the lifting of travel and trade restrictions are doing well. Actions of Delta Airlines, United airlines and other big carriers got up, just like Marriott International.
Oil prices have been rising all month as the restart of factories and the resumption of travel raised expectations that demand would rise. On Tuesday, West Texas intermediate crude rose another 3 percent, and shares of companies in the energy industry, such as Chevron and Halliburton, were also higher.
It has been a turbulent period for stocks, with the S,amp;P 500 alternating between profit and loss on a daily basis last week, as expectations of an eventual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic have run counter to the reality that the damage is still severe and it is likely to continue for some time.
News of progress in vaccine development, even on a small scale and at an early stage, has been a factor in driving the gains.
Tuesday was no exception, after the biotech company Novavax He said Monday that he was starting trials of his vaccine in humans, with preliminary results expected in July. Tuesday the pharmaceutical giant Merck He said he bought the rights to develop a potential drug that had "powerful antiviral properties against multiple strains of coronavirus," and that he was also starting work on vaccine candidates.
The reopening of the companies has been another. A largely symbolic opening on Tuesday was that of the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A small number of merchants returned to the flat, wearing masks and following social distancing rules, the exchange said.
Shares in Europe and Asia were also higher as investors ignored negative news such as mounting tensions between the United States and China and the fuel political situation in Hong Kong. Instead, they focused on Japanese leaders gradually lifting emergency measures there, while European leaders have also moved to ease travel restrictions.
But any gain is susceptible to a sudden change in sentiment if reopening plans result in new outbreaks or new concerns about the longevity of the economic slowdown arise.
Chinese leaders meeting since last week in Beijing have emphasized their efforts to create jobs and get the country back to work. But surveys and interviews show that many young workers are entering the workforce. in the worst market in decades.
"When it was April and I still couldn't start my work, I started to feel worried," said Huang Bing, 24, who graduated last year from a prestigious Chinese theater school. His new job, which will begin last January, ended before it started.
"I started worrying about not being able to work this year," Huang said. "I can not keep waiting,quot;.
Online, young people despair of finding a good job, and many settle for something that pays less. Many others are reluctant to compromise. "Graduates don't fully understand the market," said Martin Ma, a human resources officer at a Chinese software company. "His expectations are quite high."
For the world, global growth will be difficult to rekindle until China returns to full work. But the damage to the Communist Party could be lasting. It derives its political power from the promise to offer a better life for the Chinese people, a promise that has become increasingly difficult to fulfill.
Hoping to take advantage of the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic, investors are preparing to buy commercial real estate at rock-bottom prices.
Long before states and cities closed businesses and issued stay-at-home orders, many real estate funds were piling up cash and waiting for the buyer's market. Some have raised billions of dollars in recent weeks.
As a result, investment firms have approximately $ 300 billion of shares ready for deployment, said Douglas M. Weill, founder of Hodes Weill & Associates, a global real estate capital advisory firm in New York. "It is an amazing amount of dry powder," he said.
All commercial property owners have their specific problems, but family owners who own a handful of apartment buildings, shopping malls or other assets are in a much more compromised position, said Sanford D. Sigal, president and CEO of NewMark Merrill. , owner and manager of a mall in Woodland Hills, California.
"Very few small homeowners are equipped for this type of market," said Sigal, who expected to collect about 57 percent of his May rent from tenants at some 70 properties in California, Colorado and Illinois. "I've seen more offers in the last week that were worth looking at than in the entire previous year."
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
The New York Stock Exchange trading floor reopened on Tuesday, albeit with a reduced count to allow room for social distancing measures to remain in effect. Floor brokers and trading floor officials will be able to return, while designated market makers, specialized traders who buy and sell to "market,quot; in certain securities, will continue to operate remotely.
-
Latam, the largest airline in Latin America, said Tuesday that it had filed for bankruptcy protection, the last airline to fall victim to the pandemic. The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had obtained $ 900 million in financing from major shareholders, including the Cueto and Amaro families and Qatar Airlines, and that it would work with creditors to reduce its debt while continuing to operate. AviancaColombia's flagship airline and one of the world's oldest airlines, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.
The reports were contributed by Carlos Tejada, Matt Philipps, Ben Dooley, Makiko Inoue, Matina Stevis-Gridneff, Mohammed Hadi, Joe Gose and Mary Williams Walsh.