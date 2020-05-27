Steve Carell Space Force costarristas reveal their true feelings

For the first time since I left The office in 2011, Steve Carell is back in a television comedy with Netflix Space force. Carell co-created the series with Greg Daniels, the man behind NBC The office, and stars as General Mark Naird, the head of the new branch of the military, the Space Force.

"Steve Carell, I think it's like magic,quot; Ben schwartz says exclusively Space force a behind-the-scenes look below. "It is so fun and so fast, and it has been doing this at such a level for so long that it is very inspiring to me."

The following video introduces Carell & # 39; s Space force The co-stars say exactly what you think they would say about someone like Steve Carell.