State Patrol: 2 people killed after car collides with tree in Isanti County – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that killed two people in Isanti County on Monday night.

The state patrol says the accident happened around 6:39 p.m. on Highway 65 at Rice Lake Road in Stanchfield Township.

Authorities say a Jeep was traveling south on Highway 65 and veered through northbound traffic lanes and entered the ditch on the northeast side of the highway, then collided with a tree.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl. And the passengers in the vehicle were a 51-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.

There is no additional information available at this moment.