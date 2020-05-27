State of California sues criminal minds for alleged sexual misconduct

%MINIFYHTML6fafa97427df73ac2ed2ba946df405e313%

The State of California is suing producers of Criminal minds about a director of photography's alleged long history of sexual misconduct on set. Disney and CBS are also named in the lawsuit.

According to The Associated Press, Gregory St. Johns served as cinematographer and cinematographer for 14 years, and allegedly groping dozens of men on set. He also allegedly threatened and fired men who rejected him, according to a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

The AP reports:

The state agency began an investigation in March 2019 and found that St. Johns had engaged in a pattern of unwanted sexual contact, including groping for the men's genitals and buttocks and kissing and caressing the neck and shoulders. "S t. Johns's behavior was rampant, frequent and open," the lawsuit says. He unfairly criticized, condemned social ostracism and publicly embarrassed those who resisted him, the lawsuit alleges, and executives who oversee the program routinely approved the layoffs he recommended.

According to the state, the show's producers knew about St. Johns' behavior and even reinforced retaliatory layoffs. Up News Info reports:

The "executive team of defendants not only had real and constructive knowledge of St. Johns' abusive conduct, but condoned it. Over the years, the necessary steps were not taken to prevent harassment and discrimination Based on sex, no proper corrective action was taken. Instead, executives fired anyone who resisted or tacitly evaded the advances or abuses of St. Johns. "

Disney said Up News Info The company "works hard to maintain a work environment free of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation," and that they would defend the allegations against them in the lawsuit "vigorously."