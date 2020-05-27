Spotify finally removed one of its most annoying limitations: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLa2a46e0c8e7932f384ee26e528808a8113%

Spotify finally removed the 10,000 song limit from user libraries this week.

Previously, Spotify users could only save 10,000 songs and albums in their personal libraries, but now they can save as much music as they want without limits.

Playlists and downloads for offline listening are still limited to 10,000 items each.

With nearly 300 million users, 130 million of whom pay a monthly subscription, Spotify is the world's most popular music streaming service. Apple Music could have taken the lead in the United States, but globally, no streaming platform is as ubiquitous as Spotify. One of the many reasons Spotify has become such a dominant force is the sheer number of features it offers, but one major limitation has always bothered power users.

For years, Spotify has limited each user's library to 10,000 articles. If you ever hit the limit, you will see the following message when you try to add your song number 10.001: “Epic collection my friend. There is no more space in your library. To save more, you'll need to delete some songs or albums. "Spotify users have called for the limit to be removed since the Community Ideas Exchange was introduced. This week, their prayers were answered.

Spotify says its new "unlimited library experience,quot; is being rolled out to users right now, which means you can save as many songs and albums to "Your Library,quot; as you like. This does not change the offline listening limit. Spotify users can only save up to 10,000 songs on up to 5 devices for offline listening. Also, the limit of songs that can be added to a single playlist is still 10,000, so you can't create an unlimited playlist.

As someone who uses Spotify every day and constantly taps my thumbs on new music to keep track of songs and albums that I like, I've never been close to reaching the limit. That being said, there are thousands of people using Spotify much more than I ever will, and if the company can appease that crowd without affecting the way the rest of us use the service, everyone wins. Also, now I will never have to worry about the limit.

This is the second time Spotify has made headlines this past week, as the company announced last Tuesday that the immensely popular Joe Rogan podcast will air exclusively on Spotify starting in September. The company has made a huge push in the podcasting world in recent months, and while Joe Rogan's experience It is clearly the biggest achievement, a wide variety of popular personalities have jumped on the Spotify exclusive train. The company even bought The ringer (and all his podcasts) in February.

Image Source: Spotify