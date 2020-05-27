Sports radio host Philly explodes during discussion about racism and Amy Cooper's 911 call

%MINIFYHTMLdbf966e99ce86bd1c5b06774da7905d913%

A Philadelphia sports radio broadcaster threw down his headphones and started yelling at his producer on Tuesday after a discussion about a viral video on social media became heated.

Mike Missanelli of "The Mike Missanelli Show,quot; was determined to support Amy Cooper, the woman filmed in Central Park last weekend by telling police that a black man filming her for not following park rules threatened her life. There was no evidence of an attack; on the contrary, the man spoke in a calm tone of voice throughout the meeting. Once the video of the 911 call circulated on Twitter and Facebook, Cooper was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton. due to the company's zero tolerance racism policy.

Oh, when Karens walks his dogs off leash at the famous Bramble in New York's Central Park, where he's clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be on a leash at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid bird watcher) ) asks politely to put your dog on a leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm – Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Missanelli, who is white, insisted that Cooper had an argument by claiming that she was under attack. Producer Tyrone Johnson, who is black, and sports update presenter Natalie Egenolf disagreed.

"You are seeing him as a layman. I am seeing him as a lawyer," Missanelli told Johnson and Egenolf at one point.

Once the show was interrupted, Missanelli could be seen on the simulcast losing his temper.

PhillyVoice spoke to an inside source in his writing on the matter. The person criticized Missanelli as immature.

"Mike tried to say, 'I'm a lawyer.' Tyrone read the royal law to him," an employee told PhillyVoice. "Natalie agrees with (Tyrone), so now Mike is embarrassed and the rest of his show is,quot; attacking "him. And he threw a tantrum because he's a disgusting kid."

Missanelli was not on the air Wednesday. The reason for his absence has not been explained.

He was previously fired from a radio station after an alleged physical altercation with a part-time producer and suspended for using homophobic language.