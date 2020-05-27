Spin-Off from & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; in process in FX

%MINIFYHTML9a58bf8fccb129d7f6e9a99c584dfd4313%

Developed by creator Ryan Murphy, the new anthology series is planned to be called & # 39; American Horror Stories & # 39; with each episode focused on a different ghost story.

A spin-off series to hit "American horror story"received the official approval from the heads of the FX network.

They have announced that production is officially in progress as part of their 2020-2021 scheduling show, just weeks after creator Ryan Murphy revealed that he was developing the company.

Few details have been revealed about the new project, but the writer / producer plans to name it "American Horror Stories", and each episode of the anthology series will focus on a different ghost story.

Murphy scoffed at the idea on social media earlier this month, when he shared a photo from a video conference he recently featured with his television cast, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Petersand Kathy Bates.