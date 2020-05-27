Specials, current and development executives among those affected by CBS layoffs – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd2b496b5413c604a605d7589586f1d0f11%

EXCLUSIVE: Names begin to emerge in layoffs on entertainment group CBS.

Among those notified today or last night are CBS Entertainment Gary Silver, EVP Business Affairs, Edy Mendoza, SVP Comedy Development; Jodi Roth, Special SVP, Rosemary tarquinium, Current SVP programming and Michael Marks, VP Current Programs; as well as and CBS TV Studios & # 39; Matt Skrobalak, SVP Talent and casting, I have learned. All SVP and above executives have been with CBS for over 14 years. Also, Sean Hoagland, vice president of drama development, CBS Entertainment, has been fired in recent weeks, as I understand it.

"We are restructuring several operations at CBS as part of our continued integration with Viacom, and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19," the company said in a statement through a spokesperson earlier today. .

CBS, which also stated, "Our thoughts today are with our departing colleagues for their friendship, service, and many important contributions to CBS," would not comment on those affected by the cuts.

Silver joined CBS in 1997 and served as SVP, Business Affairs before being elevated to EVP.

Roth joined CBS in 2000 as Director, Specials and was promoted to Vice President in 2003 and SVP in 2008. She worked at CBS's annual awards shows, including the Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, ACMA Awards, and Kennedy Center, as well such as Development and production supervision of all primetime specials and holiday shows, including The price is ok primetime specials and The best commercials of the Super Bowl. Before CBS, Roth, an industry veteran, had been director of development at Nickelodeon.

Mendoza joined CBS's comedy development department in September 1996 as an assistant. She was named Supervisor, Comedy Development in 1998, Manager in 2000, Director in 2001, Vice President in 2006, and finally SVP, Comedy Development.

Tarquinio, who recently served as SVP Current Programming at CBS TV Studios and CBS Entertainment, had been with CBS since 2004.

Skrobalak joined CBS TV Studios in 2006 as VP Talent & Casting and was promoted to SVP in 2019.

Hoagland spent 8.5 years at CBS, including stints as Manager, Director and Vice President of Drama Development.