SpaceX to become the first private company to launch astronauts into space – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hawthorne-based SpaceX, by Elon Musk, will seek to make history on Wednesday afternoon and will become the first private company to launch a manned mission into space.

The two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will be aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft launched by a Falcon 9 rocket.

It is the first commercially built and operated American rocket and spacecraft. It will also mark the first time astronauts have been launched from US soil since 2011.

The launch is scheduled for 1:33 p.m. Pacific Time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Backup startup windows are scheduled for 12:22 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. It will air live on CBS2 and online on CBSN. You can also see here.

"I am the chief engineer," Musk told Up News Info News on Wednesday. "So I would like to say that if it works out, it is a credit to the SpaceX / NASA team. If it works out, it is my fault."

If it leaves as scheduled, it will dock on the ISS around 8:30 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday.

SpaceX has had 19 successful cargo launches to the ISS, but this will be the first time that it has people aboard one of its spacecraft, according to Up News Info News.

After launch, SpaceX will attempt to retrieve the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket on its floating barge in the Atlantic Ocean, whimsically called "Of course I still love you,quot;.

Astronauts have not been launched into space from US soil since the space shuttle program was withdrawn in 2011. The trip to the ISS is now made aboard Russian Soyuz rockets launched from Kazakhstan.

SpaceX conducted an unmanned test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule in March 2019, sending the spacecraft to the ISS with a variety of cargo and a mannequin playfully named Ripley, in honor of Sigourney Weaver's character in the "Alien,quot; film franchise. "

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine believes the launch will be a unifying national event at a time of hectic nerves and heightened political divisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This space program we have in this country brings people together, period," Bridenstine said. “It always has. We see the most divisive times in the history of the United States. We think of the Vietnam War, the 1960s, not just the war, but the protests. We think about civil rights abuses and civil rights protests. Very divisive and challenging times. And here we are all these years later, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and we have this moment in time when we can bring people together again. "

Earlier this month, NASA and SpaceX also confirmed that Tom Cruise plans to shoot a movie on the ISS.

