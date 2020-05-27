SpaceX and the US Army. USA Agreement signed to test Starlink broadband for military use

%MINIFYHTMLfaa092282fca7274a1a40e5dcd60142213%

The US Army USA It has signed a three-year agreement with SpaceX to test the company's Starlink satellite broadband service, SpaceNews reported today.

On May 20, the Army and SpaceX signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), an Army source told the news organization. This will allow the Army to use Starlink broadband to determine if it should be deployed for wider use.

"The military commonly uses CRADAs to evaluate private sector technologies and services before committing to purchasing them," SpaceNews wrote. "The Army in this case wants to be able to assess the performance of the Low Earth Orbit Starlink (LEO) Internet service when connected to military systems. The Army will look for answers to key questions such as what ground equipment Starlink will need to use and how much integration work of systems may be required. "

The Army source who spoke to SpaceNews said the agreement with SpaceX "will allow the Army to understand the potential applications of the latest advances in commercial RF SATCOM such as the new Starlink LEO constellation and modern SATCOM terminal developments capable of tracking LEO satellites." . The project will reportedly be overseen by the C5ISR Center for Combat Capability Development Command at the Army's Aberdeen Probationary Field in Maryland.

The Army also previously signed CRADA "with companies like Kratos and SES to evaluate the use of commercial SATCOM," SpaceNews wrote. The Army reportedly aims to increase its satellite connectivity because its current system that accesses geostationary satellites has high latency and low capacity. "Army command operations centers access geostationary satellites through large trailer-mounted dishes that are not very mobile," SpaceNews wrote, quoting an Army official who said the current system is like a "straw of soda "because it does not provide enough performance to support its users.

"To use LEO broadband as a Starlink, the Army will need flat-panel antennas to track thousands of satellites. The cost of equipping Army units with new ground terminals will be one of the problems that CRADA will investigate," SpaceNews wrote. As expected, the Army will also evaluate security as part of its tests.

We contacted SpaceX and the Army about the deal today and will update this story if we receive any responses.

SpaceX President discussed military plans

SpaceX is in the process of launching thousands of low Earth orbit satellites to provide broadband with lower latency and higher speeds than those offered by geostationary satellites. SpaceX plans to offer broadband globally and in parts of the United States this year, with a focus on low-density areas that lack modern broadband.

In addition to its residential broadband plan, SpaceX was already laying the groundwork to sell Starlink to the military. In October 2019, SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell told SpaceNews that she sees the Army as a potential broadband customer. "We are talking to the Army about Starlink and Starship," he said at the time.

Shotwell also said in October that the Air Force is using Starlink to test encrypted Internet services for military aircraft, Reuters reported at the time. "We are delivering high bandwidth in the cockpit of Air Force planes," Shotwell said. "Right now we are just testing the capability and figuring out how to make it work."

Contracts with military branches and other large organizations can be crucial in ensuring Starlink's financial success. LEO satellite companies have a history of bankruptcy, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently said "It would be a great step to have more than zero (LEO satellite companies) in the non-bankruptcy category."