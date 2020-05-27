Sonoma County health officials delay reopening of salons and hair salons – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML41c09025b60a59e817304570b47ff36e11%

PETALUMA (KPIX 5) – Hairstyles in Sonoma County will have to grow a bit more after health officials announced a delay for the reopening of beauty salons, despite Governor Gavin Newsom giving the green light on Tuesday.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase announced the decision Tuesday night. Mase said that despite Newsom earlier declaring that beauty salons were eligible to reopen in most of the state, including three Bay Area counties, Sonoma County will wait.

Mase said Sonoma County is not ready after an increase of more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, including some hospitalizations.

"I think we are going to wait a little bit to see where we are going to protect the community," said Dr. Mase. "We are looking at the number of cases, where they are occurring, how many we can isolate."

Brauley McNulty of the Daredevils and Queens hair salon in Santa Rosa said she was disappointed by the decision. He was cleaning the store, preparing to reopen before the county's decision was announced during a press conference.

McNulty said the most she can do now is be ready when the time is.

"It is disappointing. Also, death is disappointing," McNulty said. "What can we do but wait?"

"We definitely look forward to going back to work," said Candace Harker, owner of Ava Lane Hairdressing in Petaluma. "We want to make sure that we are following the proper precautions to keep everyone safe."

Harker said his phone has been ringing because people believed it would be open again. But now he said he will wait patiently until the county clears it all up.

"The time when we can reopen will definitely be joyous but somewhat confusing. I just (want to) make sure my staff is safe and my guests are safe and our community is safe," Harker explained.