Sonam Kapoor Ahuja prepares a delicious breakfast for her husband Anand Ahuja

After returning from London, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been quarantined at her Delhi residence along with her husband, Anand Ahuja and their family. During the lockdown, the actress has spent her time reading books, watching TV series on OTT platforms, keeping fit with meditation, and walking around her house, but has mainly been cooking meals for her entire family. And while doing all of this, he's also kept his fans up-to-date with his social media posts.

Sonam returned to her Instagram once again this morning to share the delicious breakfast she had prepared for her husband. She put the story with a caption that read: "All done by me!" You can see an abundant variety of chocolate chip cookies, a cake, tea, etc. on the table.

The couple recently completed two years of marriage and celebrated this milestone with their friends and family through a video call. The duo is having a gala together at home, reading books together and experimenting with new appearances, images that Sonam continues to share on social networks.



