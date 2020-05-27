Some SF businesses that go out to sidewalks, streets, city parks – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa9a5f0e32b5ee1058fdcb3ad8d66b73b11%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Some San Francisco companies will be able to operate on the city's sidewalks, streets, or parks thanks to a new program launched by the city's Economic Recovery Task Force COVID-19.

The Shared Spaces Program aims to support local restaurants that provide takeaways, as well as beverage vendors and some retail stores by expanding their ability to operate in public outdoor spaces while allowing for social distancing between clients and employees.

The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force is comprised of dozens of elected city officials, business owners, union officials, and nonprofit leaders. The working group aims to help companies and employees recover from the economic consequences of COVID-19.

To be included in the program, businesses or merchant associations can apply for a free expedited permit to share sidewalks or parking lanes for commercial purposes. Final details on the program and the permitting process will be completed in mid-June and will be posted online at sf.gov, according to the mayor's office.

"We know that businesses in San Francisco have been hit hard, and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been looking for ways to support local retailers, restaurants and other small businesses," said Mayor London Breed at a statement.

“Thanks to the work of our Economic Recovery Working Group, this new program is a creative solution that will give our companies more space to operate safely and will change part of our space on the streets and sidewalks to protect economic and physical health. of our entire community, "she said.

"It is an incredibly difficult time for companies and their employees in San Francisco, and the Economic Recovery Task Force has been working hard to identify solutions that help companies and individuals recover," said adviser and recorder Carmen Chu. . "The Shared Spaces program is one way we are helping to create flexibility for local businesses so they can reopen and keep their employees and customers safe."

City officials hope that once food is allowed in restaurants, sidewalks and other public spaces can be used by restaurants for al fresco dining.

In addition, companies participating in the Shared Spaces Program must also ensure that pedestrians and people with disabilities can travel safely through public spaces that are used for commercial purposes.

According to the mayor's office, the permitting process for interested companies could be completed in mid-June.

