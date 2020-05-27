Solstice Studios & Studio 8 Team for 'Imitation Game' Writer Graham Moore 'ham Mind Fall' Writer – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML10ae3323e4a80f9d9e08df044654466913%

Solstice Studios has collected the futuristic scripted thriller by Graham Moore Mind fall and has directed the French filmmaker Cedric Jiménez.

Mind fall It is the second project of Studio 8 and the strategic partnership of Solstice Studios, its most recent film being the action thriller by Robert Rodriguez. Hypnotic starring Oscar winner Ben Affleck.

Set in the near future where new illegal technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person's brain and inserted into another's brain, Mind fall Follow a woman's journey to the black market for memories. She is soon accused of murdering a man she does not remember meeting.

Mind fall It will be produced by Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham of Studio 8, with funding from Solstice and the photo release in the United States. Solstice will also handle international sales of the title.

Jiménez is best known for The connection, the action-crime thriller inspired by the events of the original 1970s french connection, and which premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. His latest film, the next Bac Nord, is based on a real scandal involving three policemen who work in the difficult neighborhoods of Marseille and who were involved in drug trafficking. That photo stars Gilles Lellouche and is slated to open later this year.

Moore won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay of 2015 and the WGA Award for the Morten Tyldum-directed film. The imitation game. Moore was also nominated for a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his work on that film.

Moore is represented by CAA. Jiménez is represented by WME Entertainment.