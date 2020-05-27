Sofia Richie, Scott Disick separated by rehabilitation, Kourtney

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Evil is defeated: after three long years of besieging paparazzi photo rolls and Sensational ink budgets, the infamous ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, will no longer chase Sof's Instagram postsia Richie, 21. Goodbye!

Page six reports that Richie's decision was driven in part by Disick's recent relapseBut also because of those holidays, Kourtney Disick insisted on accompanying. According to a source: "Kourtney did not make it easy for him and can only tolerate that type of treatment for so long." But let's not take our eyes too far away from Disick, who met Richie when she was just a teenager, and a friend of his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.

Their relationship was often a Focal point of controversy over keeping up with the Kardashians, mainly with Kourtney, who often accused Disick of manipulating his family by his side. The rest of the Kardashians, meanwhile they were Too ready to fan the flames of conflict internally.Hears have to undermine grades somehow. But while there's undoubtedly a lucrative career as a famous offspring ahead of Richie, now that he's not accompanying uncool. Old Disick at all those Boohoo pop-ups, Disick can wait … well … maybe starting another regular leisure clothing brand. Too bad he doesn't have Richie around to annoy the fact that he's A wash Secondary reality show character with an ugly haircut and a penchant for ruining his girlfriend's life.