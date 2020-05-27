Skullcandy's new true wireless headphones have built-in mosaic tracking

%MINIFYHTML16e4e34fd183d26e46de8604c9d5618011%

Many true wireless headsets now let you "find,quot; them either by playing a sound (if they're on, out of their case, and nearby) or by picking up the location where they were last paired with your phone. But what if you could track your headphones even when they are off? That's the appeal that has led an increasing number of brands to develop Tile tracking technology on their devices, including Bose and Sennheiser laptops, suitcases, and headphones, and now Skullycandy is joining.

Today, the company is announcing several true wireless headphone models, all of which offer mosaic integration, allowing you to identify your location just like the company's separate tracking tags. If the headphones are close, the Tile app will inform you that they are close. In cases where they are not, you will see the last known location, and if you activate Lost Mode, other Tile trackers will report the location of your Skullcandy buds if they get close to them. (Tile says the device network has found 90 percent of all items marked as missing in the Tile app.)

This is the first time we have seen Tile technology on true wireless devices. Skullcandy says that it can track the headphones even when they are in the charging case, and the headphones "are designed so that each earphone acts as an individual tile and therefore can be found individually."

The new Skullcandy headphones vary in style: the Push Ultras have moldable hooks for maximum stability. They also have identical physical controls on each earbud, while the Indy Fuel and Indy Evo have outstanding power and rely on touch controls. The least expensive of the group, the Sesh Evos, features the most subtle design but lacks wireless charging and has the shortest overall battery life. According to Skullcandy, any of the headphones can only be used in mono mode. That is true for all four new models.

Image: Skullcandy

Push Ultra: $ 99.99

IP67 sweat / water / dust resistance

6-hour battery life (additional 34 hours in the case)

Wireless charging

Indy Fuel: $ 99.99

IP55 sweat / water / dust resistance

Continuous battery life of 6 hours (additional 24 hours in case)

Wireless charging

Image: Skullcandy

Indy Evo: $ 79.99

IP55 sweat / water / dust resistance

Continuous battery life of 6 hours (additional 24 hours in case)

Image: Skullcandy

Sesh Evo: $ 59.99