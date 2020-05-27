Simon Properties reopens Inland Empire Mall. As Riverside County reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, San Bernardino sees an increase in cases

%MINIFYHTMLc44eb211e7c37c5b2578ac7df81de6c013%

– As California home stay restrictions begin to lift, shopping mall giant Simon Properties reopened its two Inland Empire shopping malls, even as Riverside County reported 135 new cases of the new coronavirus and 11 more deaths attributed to The disease and San Bernardino County reported 202 additional cases.

"The Simon team faces these unprecedented challenges with an unwavering commitment to the safety of our employees, buyers, retailers and the communities we serve," said President, CEO and President David Simon in a quarterly report released on May 11. "We have successfully navigated difficult times throughout the history of our company, and we will resist and gain strength as we overcome this disruption."

Ontario Mills and Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon, closed since March, began welcoming shoppers to stores Tuesday with an increased emphasis on sanitation and social distancing.

Along with more frequent surface disinfection, Simon's guidelines for safely reopening include pre-job exams for employees, reconfiguring high-traffic areas to allow more space, breaks for employees to wash their hands, and self-service payment.

"I hope people like to see it improve," said Dylan, a buyer.

Other Southern California openings include Carlsbad Premium Outlets in San Diego, Fashion Valley and Los Americas Premium Outlets; Brea Mall of Orange County, The Outlets at Orange and The Shops at Mission Viejo; and Camarillo Premium Outlets in Ventura County. The Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

As of Tuesday, Riverside County reported 7,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 303 deaths. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 4,285 have recovered and 193 were hospitalized with 63 in intensive care units.

San Bernardino County reported 4,567 cases and 176 deaths, which has remained unchanged for the past four days.

Riverside County has evaluated 106,529 people, and San Bernardino County has evaluated 54,901.

